Vim Chosen by Yuvo Health to Bring Next-Generation Technology to FQHCs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vim, the leading point-of-care connection platform for U.S. healthcare, today announced an agreement with Yuvo Health to make Vim’s EHR-integrated, provider-enablement technology platform available to Yuvo Health’s network of Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and Community Health Centers.

Vim will provide point-of-care enablement technology for Yuvo Health’s existing FQHC partners in New York state, as well as new partners as it expands and enters new markets. In the initial deployment, Vim will provide its context-aware, read-write capable applications for quality score performance and suspected diagnosis review.

“Since launching Yuvo Health over two years ago, we have been laser-focused on transitioning FQHCs into value-based care in the least disruptive way so they can focus on what they do best: providing quality care to communities in need,” said Cesar Herrera, CEO and co-founder of Yuvo Health. “As a risk-bearing entity, we know what it takes to succeed under a value-based care model. That is why we chose to partner with Vim and leverage their EHR-integrated, point-of-care solution to fit into the existing workflows of our FQHC partners and ease their transformation to VBC operations. Combining the right resources with the right technology makes their lives — and the lives of their patients — easier.”

Together, Yuvo Health and Vim will help more FQHCs and Community Health Centers more easily transition to value-based care operations. The partnership aims to improve quality performance, risk adjustment accuracy, and overall value-based care success measures, such as patient experience across this critical care delivery network in the U.S.

“As a steward of making value-based care models accessible across all clinical settings, it is a great honor to be the point-of-care connectivity and enablement technology partner to Yuvo Health,” said Oron Afek, CEO of Vim. “Vim’s technology is designed to scale and drive value across diverse EHRs and practice environments, including in FQHC and Community Health Centers. We’re excited for the meaningful impact we can have as part of Yuvo’s enablement technology stack and to play a small part in their critical mission to scale value-based care within FQHCs.”

Recently, Yuvo Health announced a partnership with Public Health Solutions to better support community health centers and address their patients’ social drivers of health, as well as PCDC to provide FQHCs with access to support services through upside risk contracts. In the coming months, the healthcare pioneer will announce additional FQHC and other partners.

About Yuvo Health

Launched in January 2021, Yuvo Health was founded in New York City by a fully BIPOC team with the common goal of bringing fair, quality care to underserved communities. A team that shares first-hand experience of the impact quality health care can make, they strive to instill more compassionate care within healthcare systems. Yuvo Health provides an industry-leading product of administrative and managed-care contracting solutions to Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC). Yuvo Health aims to relieve administrative pressure from FQHCs to allow them to focus completely on providing quality care to communities in need. While continuing to serve the downstate New York market, Yuvo anticipates providing their services across New York, the Midwest and the Mid-Atlantic regions. For more information, please visit yuvohealth.com.

About Vim

Founded in 2015, Vim connects data to workflow at health care’s “last mile”: within clinical operations at the point of patient care. Health plans and medical providers of every size – from independent practitioners to integrated delivery systems – use Vim software to connect data and care across the health system. Vim’s mission is to power affordable, high-quality health care through seamless connectivity. For more information, please visit getvim.com.