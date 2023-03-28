Infobip partners with Hagens to help construction business HM Engenharia reduce costs, boost sales, and increase customer loyalty in the real estate sector

VODNJAN, Croatia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global cloud communications platform Infobip has partnered with digital transformation specialists Hagens to help construction company HM Engenharia to provide a better customer experience, reduce costs, and boost sales by digitizing its business model.

The partnership between Infobip and Hagens has enabled HM Engenharia to increase its customer lead conversion by 4.2 times, allowing the firm to reach its 12-month sales target in just nine months. Moreover, HM Engenharia can now better identify a prospect’s buyer persona. This has enabled the construction firm to reduce sales costs by 51% and decrease negotiation time from 36 days down to just seven.

Established more than 40 years ago, HM Engenharia has built more than 100,000 houses throughout Brazil. However, the firm wanted to embed digital transformation throughout its business to better serve its customers while enhancing performance. HM Engenharia asked Hagens to help it reposition the firm, digitize its business model and ultimately boost customer loyalty.

Hagens began by repositioning HM Engenharia from a business that designs and builds homes to an admired brand that stands by its customer’s side for home building. Next, Hagens drew on Infobip’s global cloud communications platform to improve and personalize the journey for HM Engenharia’s customers. The firm embedded omnichannel communications platforms alongside improving customer understanding and bringing a new level of automation, speed and availability to HM Engenharia’s customer service.

Through its partnership with Infobip, Hagens deployed several Infobip solutions like Answers (Infobip’s chatbot solution, alongside integrating WhatsApp), Moments (Infobip customer engagement hub) and People (the Customer Data Platform) to connect all touchpoints to unlock a complete picture of HM Engenharia’s customers and prospects and personalize their experience.

By doing this, HM Engenharia’s improved the customer journey, making it more convenient and seamless. HM Engenharia provided additional customer support services to support the homebuyers entire purchase journey, improving customer loyalty and boosting its revenue.

In addition, Hagens built HM Engenharia a new platform for its homeowners to better connect them to the services they might need, creating a community and unlocking new and additional revenue streams. The platform now has more than 30,000 users, and Hagens and HM Engenharia aim to increase this to more than 100,000 in the next four years.

Leo Del Castillo, partner and co-founder of Hagens, said: “Through our partnership with Infobip, we were able to digitize HM Engenharia’s business. Now HM Engenharia’s customers and prospects can get the information they need when they need it and on the channel they prefer. Moreover, through our digital transformation, HM Engenharia can better understand its customers and prospects, provide a more convenient and personal experience, and improve business performance by reducing costs and time to sales while boosting conversions. In addition to digitizing HM Engenharia’s business model, we built a new ecosystem, encompassing the company, its homeowners, and the wider community, helping create loyalty for all. We saw this opportunity given the relationship between a home buyer and the construction company often lasts at least ten years, if not longer.”

Vivian Jones, Vice-President of Infobip for Latin America, said: “Through our partnership with Hagens, we were able to help HM Engenharia embed agility and personalization in the customer journey and create more meaningful relationships with its customers. From enhancing and automating its customer service, to end-to-end customer journey transformation, we have the capabilities and scale to help at every stage. We provide a one-stop shop for no-code access to global omnichannel communications and digital interactions, removing the need for multiple platforms or pieces of software. That is why we are the one cloud communications platform for every platform, as this project with Hagens and HM Engenharia demonstrates.”

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 70+ offices globally. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

Recent award wins include:

Infobip named a leader in the CPaaS Leaderboard, Juniper Research (February 2023)

Infobip named a leader in the CCaaS Leaderboard, Juniper Research (Aug 2022)

Omdia Ranks Infobip as Leader in CPaaS Universe Report (May 2022)

Ranked the leading service provider in CPaaS by Juniper Research in its new Competitor Leaderboard CPaaS Vendors (October 2021)

Infobip named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46746221, May 2021)

Best A2P SMS provider for the fourth year running by mobile operators and enterprises in ROCCO’s annual Messaging Vendor Benchmarking Report

Best CPaaS Provider of the Year, Best RCS Provider of the Year, and Mover & Shaker in Telco Innovation at the 2021 Juniper Digital Awards

About Hagens

Hagens is a house of creative people focused on the development of digital transformation, innovation and marketing projects based on technology and data science and is led, since 2018, by partners José Alves Neto, Clauber Scarparo and Leo Del Castillo. Based on the pillars of human experience, targeted communication and constant measurement and data analysis, Hagens works with agile internal processes, which guarantee delivery in a planned and fast way, working with a 360º focus on the specific needs of each client in all its pillars of action.

The company now has more than 150 employees, divided into complete service, creation, technology, operation, performance and data science teams, and has a technology area and studio with editing islands with great capacity for audiovisual and social media production.

It is a company that aims at digital transformation and boasts projects designed for important brands in the country, such as Selmi (brands Galo, Renata and Todeschini), Banco Safra, 99Taxi, Óticas Carol, The Fini Company (brands Fini and Dr. Good), Supermarkets São Vicente, Vera Cruz Hospital, Lote5, Disensa, 3M, Viação Águia Branca, Pet 2 Pet and Squad.

Hagens is also the creator of the Black Rabbit platform (which allows you to create more than a thousand variations of images and texts in less than an hour), the White Robot app (artificial intelligence focused on capturing and managing relationships and customer service).