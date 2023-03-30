KSTM Adds Two New Matrimonial and Family Law Attorneys in New York

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matrimonial and family law firm Krauss Shaknes Tallentire & Messeri LLP announced today that Richard J. Adago and Mitchell H. Levitin have joined the firm in New York. Richard will be a partner and Mitchell will serve as of counsel.

Joining from Phillips Nizer, Richard and Mitchell each bring decades of experience focusing on matrimonial and family law matters, representing high-net-worth individuals in complex disputes, including divorce proceedings, distribution of assets and property, spousal and child support, custody and parental access, pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements, and paternity suits, as well as other matrimonial matters relating to real estate, tax, and trust and estate planning.

“Rich and Mitch are the perfect additions to our firm,” said KSTM founding partner Caroline Krauss. “They are passionate attorneys who are committed to providing the highest level of service and compassionate representation for their clients. Valentina, Heidi, Jordan, and I couldn’t be happier to welcome them as our colleagues, and we’re excited for the additional support that they’ll provide to our existing and future clients.”

Most recently, Richard served as co-chair of Phillips Nizer’s New York Matrimonial & Family Law practice and Mitchell was counsel in the group. Richard previously worked with KSTM’s four founding partners in the Matrimonial & Family Law group at Blank Rome LLP. He is the first partner to join KSTM since the firm’s launch in November 2019. Earlier this year, the firm elevated Malissa Osei and Justine Stringer to partner.

“I’ve had the privilege of knowing Caroline, Valentina, Heidi, and Jordan for decades, and what they’ve built at KSTM is truly something special,” said Richard. “I’m thrilled to be reunited with the team and look forward to this next chapter of our careers together.”

For over 30 years, Richard has represented high-net-worth individuals on matrimonial and family law-related matters, including actor Al Pacino in a custody dispute covered widely by the media. Richard is a fierce supporter for his clients in court, as well as a strong advocate of mediation and out-of-court settlements; notably, he was selected to serve as a mediator on the New York County Supreme Court Roster of Matrimonial Mediators. Outside of his legal practice, Richard has been an adjunct professor at Fordham Law School since 2012. He served as an assistant district attorney with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office for six years earlier in his career.

“I’m excited to join this team of lawyers who bring such a strong commitment to advocating for their clients,” said Mitchell. “The values of KSTM align perfectly with the dedicated approach that I bring to my own practice, and I can’t wait to see what we will accomplish together.”

Mitchell’s practice has focused on all areas of matrimonial and family law for more than two decades. He represents high-net-worth individuals before New York State trial and appellate courts on the full spectrum of matrimonial law issues, including pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements and distribution of assets and property. He also advises and represents clients affected by parental kidnapping and international and interstate custody and relocation issues.

About Krauss Shaknes Tallentire & Messeri LLP

Krauss Shaknes Tallentire & Messeri LLP (kstmlaw.com) provides counsel to clients in the full range of matrimonial and family law matters, including pre- and post-nuptial agreements, divorces, paternity matters, custody, access, and support issues, and other family law matters. We have offices in New York City and Greenwich, Connecticut.