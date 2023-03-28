NextDecade Clarifies Recent News Articles about its Financial Advisors

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following recent news articles about its financial advisors, NextDecade Corporation (NextDecade) (NASDAQ: NEXT) is clarifying the following:

Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc. has been NextDecade’s financial advisor since the second quarter of 2017;

MUFG Bank, Ltd. (MUFG) has been NextDecade’s financial advisor since the first quarter of 2022; and

Societe Generale (SocGen) has not been NextDecade’s financial advisor since the first quarter of 2022.

About NextDecade Corporation