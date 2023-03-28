Claims Conference Leases 33,803 Square Feet at ESRT’s 1359 Broadway

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that its tenant, Claims Conference – a nonprofit organization that secures material compensation for Holocaust survivors around the world – signed a long term commercial lease at 1359 Broadway for 33,803 square feet. The company, a tenant at 1359 Broadway since 2007, will relocate to new office space within ESRT’s property in Midtown Manhattan.

Located in the heart of the Broadway Office Corridor, 1359 Broadway offers convenient access to major transportation and subway lines, dining, and retail. The building is fully modernized, and Claims Conference’s new space will be built with ESRT’s latest specs for IEQ and sustainability design.

" Tenants grow their businesses at ESRT, as evidenced by the 258 expansions of existing tenants by 2.5 million square feet since our 2013 IPO,” said Thomas P. Durels, executive vice president, real estate at ESRT. “ We are glad to see Claims Conference relocate their office space within 1359 Broadway and continue to benefit from our leadership in energy efficiency, sustainability, and indoor environmental quality.”

Jason Schwartzenberg of Savills represented Claims Conference. Jordan Berger of ESRT and Paul J. Amrich, Neil V. King III, Emily Chabrier, Meghan Allen, and Shay Kenney of CBRE represented the property owner. Lester Bleckner & Shaw LLP was legal representation for ESRT.

