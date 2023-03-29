Orangewood Partners Makes Strategic Investment in DLA, LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orangewood Partners (“Orangewood”), a long-term focused private investment firm, today announced a strategic investment in DLA, LLC (“DLA” or the “Company”), a leading internal audit and accounting advisory firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

In partnering with Orangewood, DLA plans to accelerate growth across its business lines while maintaining its culture as a premier boutique advisory firm with a reputation and mission of providing its clients with exceptional service. DLA’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, David Landau, will continue to lead the business alongside the existing leadership team, who will maintain a majority ownership in the Company.

Founded in 2001, DLA’s experienced professionals serve a broad range of clients, including both public and private companies, as well as individuals, across sectors. DLA’s team of specialists is led by former Big Four veterans averaging over 30 years of experience, all with deep industry knowledge in the areas they serve. Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, DLA has over 125 employees.

Eric Engler, Managing Director of Orangewood, said, “ We are thrilled to partner with David Landau and the DLA team to provide strategic support and resources to help grow the firm’s offerings to existing and new clients. Over the past two decades, DLA has built a reputation as trusted advisors to leading corporations and developing practice areas that are tailor made for the current environment, which is seeing an increasing focus on regulation, compliance, and internal controls. To that end, we believe DLA is exceptionally well positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunities as clients recognize the value in outsourcing these essential business services.”

David Landau, Founder and CEO of DLA, added, “ I am very proud of the firm that my team and I have cultivated over the past 22 years, and we are excited to partner with Orangewood, which has a track record of helping businesses achieve their long-term objectives. DLA’s talented and dedicated employees have worked diligently to build a firm where we provide best-in-class internal audit and accounting advisory services to an impressive list of public and private clients throughout the country. By partnering with Orangewood, DLA will have the additional strategic and financial resources so that we can continue to invest in our people, hire top talent, and expand our service offerings. Further, we will also seek to leverage Orangewood’s deep experience and network to enter new markets and execute on our strategy to acquire firms in targeted cities.”

Greenberg Traurig LLP served as legal advisor to Orangewood. Cole Schotz LLP served as legal advisor to DLA.

ABOUT ORANGEWOOD

Founded in 2015, Orangewood Partners is a New York-based private investment firm with a long-term approach. Orangewood focuses on growth-oriented private transactions in partnership with founder-led businesses, management teams and entrepreneurs. The firm’s senior investment team and deep bench of active operating advisors has decades of experience across a range of sectors, primarily healthcare, consumer, multi-unit and related industries. Orangewood works to build companies into strategic assets in their industries to create long-term value for investors, companies, and communities. For more information, please visit www.orangewoodpartners.com.

ABOUT DLA LLC

Founded in 2001, DLA provides internal audit and accounting advisory services to hundreds of clients. DLA’s leadership team averages 30+ years of experience and is led by Big Four veterans with deep industry expertise. DLA specializes in internal audit, accounting advisory, forensic accounting, valuation and litigation support, tax, risk management, IT advisory services and staffing. The company is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

For further information about DLA LLC, please visit www.dlallc.com.