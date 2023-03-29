MetricStream and Kinetix Partnership Enables Customers to Automatically Identify Regulatory Obligations and Accelerate Regulatory Change Compliance

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), announced its partnership with Kinetix, a financial technology company specializing in AI-powered technology solutions for banking and capital markets. This new partnership will provide compliance teams with automated, AI-powered identification, extraction, and review of regulatory obligations that specifically apply to their organizations. It will enable businesses to accelerate alignment with relevant regulatory requirements and ensure timely and accurate compliance.

With the increasing volume and complexity of new and evolving regulations, it is challenging for organizations to identify specific rules and requirements within regulations that are relevant to their business. With literally hundreds of new regulations and updates enacted every day, manual processing of regulatory obligations has become untenable. The MetricStream and Kinetix partnership integrates AI technologies to accurately identify obligation text from within regulations, extract that text for analysis, and enable human-in-the-loop review of individual obligations for applicability, relevance, and requirements.

“We expect the velocity of regulations and changes to accelerate, given the major turmoil in the banking sector. Critical to regulatory change management success is the ability to surface relevant obligations in a timely and accurate manner. Customers will now be able to focus their efforts on which changes are required, and to internally align their processes, risks, policies, and controls with greater speed,” said Raghuram Srinivas, Senior Vice President, Product Management MetricStream. “Combined, the AI frameworks at MetricStream and Kinetix is a game-changer, enabling businesses to automate and save extensive resources processing and tracking regulatory obligations.”

“Our Intelligent Document Processing technology – a powerful combination of proprietary AI technology and large language models – dramatically improves the extraction process and leads to actionable recommendations and optimization of GRC processes,” said Abid Zaidi, Group CTO at Kinetix. “With this advanced technology, customers can streamline extracting and capturing regulatory updates, parsing regulatory obligations, and mapping requirements to policies. We are proud to partner with MetricStream to bring this innovative technology to the market and empower customers to implement efficient and effective regulatory compliance programs.”

MetricStream’s AI-Powered Regulatory Compliance software enables customers to run efficient and effective compliance programs. Automation streamlines tracking and capturing regulatory updates, parsing regulatory obligations, and mapping requirements to policies. Customers can create, test, and optimize controls, track and manage observations, incidents, and cases, and ensure organizational compliance and minimize regulatory risks.

About MetricStream, Inc.

MetricStream is the global SaaS leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise. Our Connected GRC and three product lines – BusinessGRC, CyberGRC, and ESGRC – are based on a single, scalable platform that supports you wherever you are on your GRC journey.

MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Kinetix

Kinetix serves Capital Markets, Banking, and Industry Association customers with AI-driven software solutions designed to optimize their businesses. Its Idea Generation, Trade Management, Regulatory Compliance, Sales Analytics, and Intelligent Document Processing solutions are built on top of Kinetix’ modular platform, which includes pre-built and pre-trained components for AI and NLP, data management, visualization, and inter-op.

Kinetix is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, with offices around the globe in London, Dubai, Warsaw, and Pune. More information is available at www.kinetixtt.com and LinkedIn.