New York Life Named Official Life Insurance Partner of the New York Yankees

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New York Life, America's largest mutual life insurer1, today announced that the company has become the official life insurance partner of the New York Yankees. This multi-year partnership includes brand presence for New York Life throughout Yankee Stadium and extends to digital and social properties as well as local community events.

“New York Life and the New York Yankees are bonded by more than just a shared hometown. We share a history that dates back more than a century, with Yankee icons Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig having been New York Life policy owners. We look forward to partnering with the Yankees to serve their fans and our shared communities,” said Craig DeSanto, CEO & President, New York Life.

“We are extremely excited to begin our partnership with New York Life,” said Michael J. Tusiani, New York Yankees Senior Vice President, Partnerships. “We are confident that its branding presence in Yankee Stadium, along with our upcoming shared initiatives for fan engagement and community activation, will enhance the significant brand equity New York Life maintains throughout the tri-state area and beyond.”

New York Life’s logo will be prominently featured in Yankee Stadium on the outfield walls and will also be visible during in-game scoreboard features and on the televisions throughout the Stadium concourse. New York Life will be the Presenting Sponsor of the New York Yankees digital First Game Certificates celebrating fans as they attend their first-ever Yankees game. And starting with the 2024 season, the New York Life logo will also be placed atop the home and visiting team dugouts and on home plate rotational signage.

In addition, New York Life will host meetings and events for clients and New York Life’s industry-leading field force of agents at both Yankee Stadium and George M. Steinbrenner Field. During select games, New York Life agents will be present on the Stadium’s concourse to engage and educate fans.

“We’re excited by the opportunities to build awareness of New York Life with fans and television audiences across the country and around the world. The Yankees have such a passionate, diverse fanbase and present unique opportunities to connect with families through this partnership,” said Kari Axberg, Chief Brand Officer, New York Life. “We see many parallels to New York Life’s commitment to help our customers protect the ones they love and prosper in the future, and we look forward to exploring this concept further with the New York Yankees in the coming years.”

ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE

New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States1 and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life’s family of companies offers life insurance, and other solutions. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies2.

1Based on revenue as reported by “Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual),” Fortune magazine, 5/23/2022. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/.

2Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 10/18/2022: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody’s Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor’s (AA+).

About the New York Yankees

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees (www.yankees.com and @yankees on social media) are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City’s most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football’s Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking “NY” logo, the Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.