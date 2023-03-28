Insurity Partners with Attestiv to Provide AI-Powered Automation and Enhanced Fraud Protection for P&C Insurance Carriers

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced its partnership with Attestiv to accelerate automation initiatives, increase fraud protections, and reduce expenses for P&C carriers. Through this partnership with Attestiv, Insurity offers automated document and image validation to its 500-plus customers, saving insurers costs by eliminating manual inspections, reducing fraud, and minimizing reputational risk.

Attestiv, a Boston-based technology company, provides a tamper-proof media validation and automation platform for insurance, financial services, and related industries. Attestiv verifies the authenticity of digital media, including photos, videos, and documents. This empowers organizations to deploy trusted automation initiatives protecting them from fraud and losses by providing the highest standard for information exchange.

Utilizing Attestiv's patented AI and blockchain technology, Insurity customers will benefit from enhanced fraud analysis for insurance claims and underwriting images, videos, and documents provided by policyholders, field adjusters, and third parties. Insurity's customers will benefit from reduced costs due to automated validation, fraud reduction, and streamlined claims handling.

" Attestiv's AI provides the foundation for trusted automation that protects insurance companies against fraud while accelerating their digital transformation initiatives," said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer at Insurity. " With this partnership, Insurity enables a differentiating standard for trusted automation in the insurance industry."

" With P&C insurance carriers positioning AI automation to build industry-leading offerings, Attestiv is paving the way with automated AI fraud protection," states Nicos Vekiarides, Chief Executive Officer of Attestiv. " By partnering with Insurity, we are excited to be able to provide our innovative AI technology seamlessly within Insurity's cloud-native platform and beyond."

To learn more about Insurity's partnership with Attestiv, please get in touch with Elizabeth Hutchinson at Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and the industry's most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About Attestiv

Attestiv provides the most comprehensive AI digital media validation and automation platform for insurance, financial services, and related industries. Established in 2018, Attestiv verifies the authenticity of digital media and documents, helping organizations build automated processes, improve customer experience, and provide the highest standard for information exchange. Utilizing patented artificial intelligence and tamper-proofing technology, Attestiv enables digital transformation with automation, cost savings, and fraud prevention. For more information, please visit https://attestiv.com.