Harris Williams Advises Western Smokehouse Partners on its Sale to AUA Private Equity Partners, LLC

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Western Smokehouse Partners, a portfolio company of Monogram Capital Partners (Monogram), on its sale to AUA Private Equity Partners, LLC (AUA Private Equity). Western Smokehouse Partners is a leading manufacturer of premium, crafted meat snacks. The transaction was led by Ryan Freeman, Brant Wilczek and Hilary King of the Harris Williams Consumer Group.

“Better-for-you snacking continues to be a sector that garners investor attention. Western Smokehouse Partners, alongside its partner brands, played a critical role in the proliferation of crafted meat snacks and is well-positioned to continue driving and supporting growth in the category. We are excited to watch the company’s continued success under AUA Private Equity’s ownership,” said Ryan Freeman, a managing director at Harris Williams.

Brant Wilczek, a director at Harris Williams, added, “The Western Smokehouse Partners team has done a tremendous job expanding the meat snack category. The company’s highly differentiated manufacturing capabilities and demonstrated commitment to investing in growth positions it as the go-to partner to the fastest growing brands in the sector.”

“We were thrilled to work with Ryan, Brant, Hilary and team on this transaction,” said Jared Stein, co-founder of Monogram and chairman of Western Smokehouse Partners’ board. “As deeply trusted advisors, the Harris Williams team truly understood this space and the differentiation of Western Smokehouse Partners’ business, and provided excellent strategic advice throughout the process to ensure that our management team found the best possible partner for the company’s next stage of growth.”

Western Smokehouse Partners is the preferred manufacturing solution for the top brands and retailers in premium, crafted protein snacks. The company provides co-manufactured, private label, and branded meat snacks. It operates four facilities throughout the Midwestern United States.

Headquartered in Los Angeles and founded in 2014, Monogram has approximately $750 million of equity capital under management and focuses exclusively on investing in leading consumer and retail brands and service providers. The firm seeks to partner with founders and strong management teams, often working with family held businesses as they look to accelerate their growth or effectuate a transition, and typically invests $20 million to $50 million of equity per transaction.

AUA Private Equity is a West Palm Beach, Florida-based, operationally focused, lower-middle market investment firm providing strategic capital to companies in the consumer products and services sectors with a particular focus on family-owned businesses. AUA Private Equity typically makes equity investments of $20 million to $75 million in companies that generate in excess of $5 million in EBITDA.

