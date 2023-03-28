Bobcat Announces Park Improvement Grant and Partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association

WEST FARGO, N.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In celebration of Bobcat Company’s 65th anniversary and with a focus on positively impacting communities, Bobcat and the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) are partnering to create vibrant and sustainable community park and recreation areas.

Through their partnership with NRPA, Bobcat will extend five grants, each worth $50,000, to support five park improvement projects in designated communities throughout the U.S. Bobcat will also support the grant recipients through the use of its compact equipment lineup as applicable on project sites.

Projects may support various restoration, beautification or enhancement activities focused on climate readiness, native habitat restoration, trails maintenance or development, native plantings and pollinator habitats, green stormwater infrastructure, sports fields and more.

“Bobcat is committed to investing time and resources for the betterment of our world, and these grant opportunities align with our community building initiatives and focus on sustainability,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America. “We are humbled to support these efforts and serve as a catalyst for cultivating resilient communities throughout the U.S.”

NRPA is dedicated to building strong, vibrant and resilient communities with a focus on positive change in service of equity, climate-readiness and overall health and wellbeing. NRPA’s network of professionals and advocates provide essential services and confront pressing issues such as advancing mental and physical health, creating climate-ready parks, supporting equity and inclusion and more.

“We are thrilled to partner with Bobcat to showcase the power of parks and recreation,” said Kristine Stratton, president and CEO of NRPA. “Park and recreation professionals are champions in addressing so many of our most pressing challenges and are key to building stronger, healthier and more vibrant communities.”

In alignment with NRPA’s equitable grantmaking criteria, the grant evaluation process will prioritize sustainability needs and focus on communities with a moderate to high level of vulnerability by evaluating social factors such as poverty, housing, transportation access and the community’s vulnerability to natural or manmade disasters.

“At Bobcat, we are committed to supporting the communities where our customers, dealers and employees live and work,” said Laura Ness Owens, Doosan Bobcat vice president of global brand and North American marketing. “Bobcat is a proud supporter of the National Recreation and Park Association. Together, we aim to build infrastructure at the community level, drive best practices and spread awareness of the power of parks and recreation.”

Bobcat Company is committed to building strong relationships, engaging volunteers and providing financial and in-kind support to organizations and programs to make a positive impact. To learn more about Bobcat’s community partnerships, visit bobcat.com.

To learn more about NRPA, visit nrpa.org.

About Bobcat Company

Since 1958, Bobcat Company has been empowering people to accomplish more. As a leading global manufacturer of compact equipment, Bobcat has a proud legacy of innovation and a reputation based on delivering smart solutions to customers’ toughest challenges. Backed by the support of a worldwide network of independent dealers and distributors, Bobcat offers an extensive line of compact equipment, including loaders, excavators, compact tractors, utility products, telehandlers, mowers, attachments, implements, parts, and services. Headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, Bobcat continues to lead the industry, all while helping people succeed and build stronger communities and a better tomorrow.

About the National Recreation and Park Association

The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) is the leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to building strong, vibrant and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation. With more than 60,000 members, NRPA advances this mission by investing in and championing the work of park and recreation professionals and advocates — the catalysts for positive change in service of equity, climate-readiness, and overall health and well-being. For more information, visit nrpa.org. For digital access to NRPA’s flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit parksandrecreation.org.

©2023 Bobcat Company. All rights reserved.