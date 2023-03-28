Kinumi Teams Up with Vivo to Bring Exercise Training to its Active Ager Community

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinumi, a leading tech-enabled personal concierge company, announced that it has partnered with Vivo, a premiere fitness platform for adults over the age of 55, to launch an exercise program exclusive to its community of active agers.

Kinumi’s new program will enable community members to learn from Vivo’s expert trainers and access the company’s live-only virtual fitness classes and introduce them to the importance of strength training at every age. The partnership will allow Kinumi members continued access to Vivo classes at a discounted rate once the introductory trial is complete. Both companies have a focus on longevity for active agers, and believe a coordinated effort will be beneficial to both of their client bases.

"I’m thrilled to team up with Vivo to bring world-class strength training to our community," said Chekesha Kidd, Kinumi's founder and CEO. “Staying fit and physically healthy is critical for active agers who want to live full and healthy lives while maintaining their independence.”

"Vivo is proud to become a Kinumi partner and offer our expert fitness training to a new audience of aging adults" said Eric Levitan, CEO and founder of Vivo. “This program will further our mission of helping older adults get stronger and enjoy life to the fullest.”

Vivo is Kinumi’s first fitness partner, expanding Kinumi’s offerings to its active ager community.

About Kinumi

Kinumi is a leading tech-enabled personal concierge service company, serving active older adults looking to age on their own terms. Kinumi’s licensed and trained Care Concierges serve clients in all 50 states of the United States. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to help active older adults realize their vision of successful aging, Kinumi’s caregiving platform helps active agers achieve the health and lifestyle goals that matter most to them – providing mental health support, vetting and connecting clients to medical health professionals, providing access to Kinumi’s exclusive social community, and more. Visit www.kinumi.com for more information, and connect with Kinumi on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Vivo

Vivo (teamvivo.com), launched in 2020 and with membership across the country, translates the personal training experience to the virtual space through live-only, online interactive small-group classes with expert trainers. Each class provides a different full-body workout, focusing on function with customization for varied skill levels. Real-time engagement with trainers, a welcoming non-judgmental environment and ongoing one-on-one progress assessments have proven to deliver rapid double-digit percentage increases in upper and lower body strength, mobility, endurance and agility. On average, 98% of Vivo members renew monthly. Vivo is also a proven solution and high-value marketable benefit for healthcare providers, health service platforms, insurers and communities of all kinds. (https://www.facebook.com/teamvivo) (https://www.linkedin.com/company/team-vivo/)