Kontrol Technologies Selected by Fortune 100 Customer for Energy Monitoring and Facility Optimization Spanning 1.6 Million Square Feet of Built Environment

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kontrol Technologies Corp. (NEO:KNR) (OTCQB:KNRLF) (FSE:1K8) (“Kontrol” or the “Company”), has been selected by a Fortune 100 Customer (the “Customer”) for energy monitoring and facility optimization spanning 1.6 Million square feet of built environment. Kontrol will provide its technology solution for real-time energy monitoring and facility optimization, which includes initial design, implementation, and ongoing monthly recurring revenues.

“We are very pleased to be selected by such a significant Customer for energy monitoring and facility optimization,” said, Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Technologies. “As we deliver our technology platform to reduce energy costs and optimize performance in real-time, we will seek to scale with this new Customer into additional potential building opportunities.”

The Customer operates globally with approximately $40 Billion in annual revenues and their footprint includes thousands of buildings across the commercial, industrial and government sectors. The Customer is a leader in the ESCO (energy services company) and performance contracting markets. For industry competitive purposes the Customer will not be named.

Initial implementation of Kontrol’s technology will commence in early Q2, 2023. The Kontrol technology platform is a building energy software technology designed to optimize the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, cooling and building automation systems. For every unit of energy saved there is a corresponding GHG equivalent emission reduction which will support the Customer’s sustainability initiatives.

Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol provides solutions and services to its customers to improve energy management, monitor continuous emissions and accelerate the sustainability of all buildings.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

