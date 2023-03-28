SCALE Global Partners with Merchant; Appoints Tim Bello to Advisory Board

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Merchant announced a strategic partnership with SCALE Global, an event set to convene the world’s most influential investors, entrepreneurs and thought leaders to ignite the future of capital and innovation, taking place in Las Vegas at the Bellagio from May 22-25, 2023.

SCALE Global is powered by industry-renowned experiential builders Victor Oviedo and Kelly O’Connor of Stagelight Group. Through their lens, this year’s event will bring together the best and brightest from various industries, including Institutions, Asset Managers, Family Offices, Private Equity, Tech, and World leaders. Merchant will work to cross-pollinate its global network and partner firms to build a bridge and connect key pillars of the wealth industry into the SCALE experience.

In addition, Tim Bello, Co-Founder of Merchant, has been appointed to SCALE Global's Advisory Board, which includes influential investors, entrepreneurs, and political leaders such as Gary Cohn (Former Director of National Economic Council), Marc Lasry (CEO Avenue Capital and Owner, Milwaukee Bucks) and Karl Rove (Former Senior Advisor to President George W. Bush), who will also speak at the event. Other speakers include Michael Pompeo (70th US Secretary of State), Hillary Clinton (67th US Secretary of State), Howard Marks (Co-Chair Oaktree Capital), Boris Johnson (Former Prime Minister of the UK), William Barr (77th & 85th US Attorney General).

During the upcoming SCALE Global gathering, Merchant will host a panel discussion featuring top leaders from the independent wealth space, followed by a private meet-and-greet session with registered investment advisors (RIAs). The goal is to bring together various aspects of what advisors and clients want and need, including equity and debt capital, the latest industry technology, RIA banking units and reliable custodians – socializing how the RIA industry works.

SCALE Co-Founder and CEO Kelly O’Connor said, “We knew partnering with Tim and the Merchant family was key in bringing the SCALE experience to life. They brought us their key peers to build a round table of brand ambassadors from the wealth community, and we look forward to continued collaboration for years to come as we evolve and grow.”

“Being part of the team to bring a vision like SCALE to the independent wealth space is a real honor,” said Merchant’s Tim Bello. “We immediately jumped in to bring support from our peers representing large RIA aggregators, Institutional Custodians, Private Equity, minority investors, debt providers, banking, insurance and more.

“It will be a great showing from the wealth industry and attendees will leave with the best thought leadership for alternative investments and global wealth management,” Bello added.

Also in tow with Merchant will be CEOs from its RIA partner firms and solution partners including William Blair, AdvisorAssist and Succession Link.

In addition to the abovementioned, another close collaborator within the Merchant Family, Ronin, will be present. A 21st-century Global Defense, Hybrid Intel, Cyber and Risk Tech firm lead by the brightest minds from our nation’s special operations, intelligence and cyber ranks. Ronin bestows its offerings into the financial services and broader civilian space, which has otherwise only been available to the U.S. Government until now.

For access to SCALE Global, you can inquire to info@merchantim.com or Scale@stagelightgroup.com.

ABOUT SCALE GLOBAL

SCALE brings together the world’s most influential and relevant investors, entrepreneurs, thought leaders to shape the future of capital, innovation and the global economy. With over 1,000 founders, C-Suite executives and decision-makers – from the intersecting worlds of finance, technology, politics and philanthropy – SCALE is the event to inspire learning and innovation, catalyze growth and opportunity, access deal-flow and capital, and strengthen your network and relationships. Visit scaleglobalsummit.com for more information about the event and registration.

ABOUT MERCHANT

Merchant is a private partnership providing growth capital, management resources, strategic opportunities and direction to independent financial services companies, particularly those focused on wealth and asset management. Merchant’s ecosystem is comprised of 60+ partner firms & RIA practices in three countries, which collectively manage more than $140 billion in assets as of the end of 2022. For additional information, please visit merchantim.com.