Spirit, Skyworks Aeronautics Sign Agreement to Pursue Development of Defence and Commercial Platforms

BELFAST, Northern Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. and Skyworks Aeronautics announced today a Memorandum of Understanding for the companies to pursue support for Skyworks defence and commercial platforms in the U.K and European marketplace.

Spirit’s Northern Ireland and Scotland operations will work collaboratively on detailed design activity to support Skyworks VertiJet - a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), high-speed and long-range gyrodyne. This platform is capable of flying at projected speeds of up to 400 mph (644 km/h) – two to three times faster than current operating helicopters.

Sir Michael Ryan, Spirit Vice President for European Space and Defence, said the agreement with Skyworks continues Spirit’s commitment to grow its U.K. business.

“ We will be applying our engineering and technology leadership in advanced materials and ultra-light structures to explore the design, testing and integration of lightweight and aerodynamically efficient technologies in support of Skyworks’ aircraft platforms, such as its VertiJet VTOL program for military and commercial use,” he said.

Skyworks Aeronautics is a world leader in the science and technology of gyronautics, focusing on the design and development of high-performance gyroplanes, using highly advanced technology and modern aerospace science, engineering, and design methods. Skyworks Aeronautics has been developing manned and unmanned vertical lift gyroplane technologies for more than two decades.

“ Spirit AeroSystems is a prominent leader in the aerospace industry with world-class design and manufacturing capabilities,” said John E. Michel, Skyworks Aeronautics Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “ We cannot think of a better industry partner to help make the promise and potential of the VertiJet and other Skyworks-related platforms a tangible reality.”

Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. ("Spirit"), a subsidiary of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] (“Spirit AeroSystems”).

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. With expertise in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions, the company's core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. We are leveraging decades of design and manufacturing expertise to be the most innovative and reliable supplier of military aerostructures, and specialty high-temperature materials, enabling warfighters to execute complex, critical missions. Spirit also serves the aftermarket for commercial and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

