Sixth Texas-Based Practice Joins the United Musculoskeletal Partners Platform

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Musculoskeletal Partners (UMP), a national leader in musculoskeletal care delivery, announced today a strategic partnership with Dallas-Fort Worth-based Orthopedic Associates. With almost 50 years serving patients in the metroplex, Orthopedic Associates has two clinic locations – Orthopedics Associates Flower Mound and Orthopedics Associates Northlake and a surgical facility in Flower Mound. The practice, which was founded in 1976, has 11 physicians.

Orthopedic Associates is the third Texas-based practice to join the UMP platform in 2023 and the sixth Texas-based practice overall. UMP recently announced partnerships with All-Star Orthopaedics and OrthoTexas. Other Texas-based practices on the UMP platform include Abilene Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, Arlington Orthopedic Associates and North Texas Orthopedics & Spine Center. With the addition of this sixth practice, UMP grows to 29 locations, 80 physicians and 126 providers in Texas, offering world-class orthopedic care in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“We are excited to welcome Orthopedic Associates to the UMP platform” said Alex Bateman, UMP CEO. “Our mission is to build the best orthopedic platform in the country that delivers outstanding patient care and is driven by innovation. Orthopedic Associates has an outstanding track record as a physician-owned practice offering comprehensive, best-in-class orthopedic care, and we look forward to working with their talented team.”

“Patients in Texas have trusted Orthopedic Associates with their orthopedic care for almost 50 years and their doctors and staff have become part of the fabric of the communities they serve,” said Brian Cormican, CEO of the Texas market for UMP. “They are exactly the type of patient-focused practice we look for to join our platform and I look forward to working with their outstanding leadership and the entire team.”

“The UMP platform has a proven record of successful medical partnerships and offers our practice the opportunity to be laser-focused on patient care while the UMP experts handle operational functions and planning” said Dr. Manuj Singhal, M.D. of Orthopedic Associates. “We are thrilled to connect with fellow physician-led orthopedic practices on the platform and to work with the UMP leadership team to advance the future of orthopedic care for our patients and our practice.”

"Joining the UMP platform is the next step in our evolution as a practice," said Dr. Ian Wilkofsky, M.D. of Orthopedic Associates. "Our physicians and staff are active members of our communities and are dedicated to providing the very best orthopedic care in the region. UMP offers unique resources that will enhance the patient experience even further and help us continue to grow. We look forward to working with the UMP team.”

About United Musculoskeletal Partners

United Musculoskeletal Partners (UMP) was formed in December 2021 by Resurgens Orthopaedics, one of the nation’s largest orthopedic practices. UMP partners with entrepreneurial, physician-owned orthopedic practices to deliver exceptional clinical care to patients around the country while simplifying the management functions of the practices under one umbrella company. www.umpartners.com

About Orthopedic Associates

Orthopedic Associates (OA) was founded in 1976. With locations in Flower Mound and Northlake, OA provides comprehensive musculoskeletal care, including surgical and non-surgical treatment, imaging, physical therapy, bracing, biologics and outpatient procedures. All 11 OA surgeons are fellowship-trained in at least one orthopedic sub-specialty including adult reconstruction, elbow and shoulder surgery, foot and ankle, hand surgery, orthopedic trauma, spine surgery and sports medicine. OA physicians are partners in Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center, which was ranked as a top orthopedic surgery center in the country by Newsweek in 2022. OA is a trusted member of the communities it serves and provides sports coverage to local high schools and the University of North Texas. www.orthopedicassociates.org