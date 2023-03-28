QuSecure and Accenture Team in First Successful Multi-Orbit Communications Link Showcasing Post-Quantum Crypto Modernization

QuSecure and Accenture have collaborated to conduct the first successful multi-orbit data transmission secured with post-quantum cryptography (PQC). Never before have satellite data transmissions been fully protected from classical or quantum decryption. (Graphic: Business Wire)

QuSecure and Accenture have collaborated to conduct the first successful multi-orbit data transmission secured with post-quantum cryptography (PQC). Never before have satellite data transmissions been fully protected from classical or quantum decryption. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QuSecure™, Inc., a leader in post-quantum cybersecurity, today announced that the company, in collaboration with Accenture, has accomplished the first successful multi-orbit data communications test secured with post-quantum cryptography (PQC), which refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. This demonstrates that crypto-agility, successfully rotating to a less vulnerable algorithm, is real and possible.

Before this achievement, data from multi-orbit satellites could be collected and potentially broken by classical means and quantum computers with enough power. Recognizing the world’s growing reliance on satellite communications, QuSecure and Accenture teamed to deliver a crypto-agile quantum-resilient channel from earth to a low earth orbit (LEO) satellite. From there, the breakthrough transmission included a switch over from LEO to a geosynchronous orbit (GEO) satellite and back down to earth, as a model for redundancy in the event of a breach, failure or threat to satellites in a single orbit.

This outcome was accomplished through an Accenture-facilitated LEO data transmission. The entire transmission was secured using both classical cybersecurity and quantum-resilient cybersecurity utilizing QuSecure’s QuProtectTM platform, all with no installation of software on the satellites. This demonstrates QuProtect’s ability to upgrade secure communications on existing hardware with a software layer. QuSecure’s software solution is an opening salvo in the $20 billion-a-year crypto modernization effort that government and private enterprise are undertaking to implement a zero-trust architecture before quantum computers begin decrypting today’s data.

“Outer space is getting more crowded and contested every day, and providing reliable space-based security is critical in today’s global economy,” said Tom Patterson, Quantum and Space Security lead at Accenture. “Blue sky thinking addressing real world issues is what Accenture’s clients require, and security is a critical component of delivering the best solutions around the world. Bringing advanced security capabilities like QuSecure’s quantum-resistant crypto agility systems to orbit drives Accenture forward to better secure businesses on earth and throughout the space ecosystem.”

Now QuSecure and Accenture can help organizations conduct live, more secure (from both a classical and quantum security perspective) communications and data transmissions through multiple orbits in space. The flexibility, speed and abundance of LEO satellite communications (350-2,000 km altitude) can be protected by QuSecure’s Quantum Secure Layer (QSL) within traditional public key infrastructure.

“As more organizations are increasingly relying on space technology to provide solutions, resiliency and more relevant information, security of those systems and the data is paramount,” said Paul Thomas, Space Innovation Lead, Technology Innovation at Accenture. “Accenture’s Space Innovation and Security teams are working together to ensure our partners and clients are prepared and secure as they embark on their space journeys. We are pleased to work with QuSecure in bringing crypto security to secure space data transmission.”

QuSecure’s same protective encryption can transmit up to GEO satellites whose 37,000 km orbit can carry more traffic with greater coverage. This enables servers, edge, IoT, battlefield, point-of-sale, and other devices outside conventional data networks to adopt quantum-safe communications using satellite communications. From secure military communications to financial payment and data transmissions, organizations now can be better protected from malicious data harvesting. Data harvested today can be decrypted by a quantum computer in the future, an active and ongoing practice known as Steal Now Decrypt Later (SNDL).

“We are thrilled to announce our work with Accenture as we embark on a revolutionary journey to secure the digital landscape through multi-orbit networking, crypto-agility, and a strong, synergistic collaboration,” said Dr. Garrison Buss, QuSecure’s Chief Strategy Officer. “As pioneers in post-quantum cybersecurity, our collaboration will elevate our clients’ protection by leveraging the power of advanced networking solutions that span terrestrial, aerial, and space domains. Our unwavering commitment to excellence, combined with Accenture’s extensive domain expertise, will drive us to deliver unparalleled security solutions in a world that is increasingly interconnected and reliant on data.”

Tom Patterson will expand on securing space and connected ground networks with post-quantum cryptography during a webinar titled “Securing Space and Connected Ground Networks with Post-Quantum Cryptography” on March 29 at 10 am PT. To register and for more information, see https://www.qusecure.com/securing-space-and-connected-ground-networks-with-post-quantum-cryptography/.

About QuSecure

QuSecure is a leader in post-quantum cybersecurity with a mission to protect enterprise and government data from quantum and classical cybersecurity threats. Its quantum-safe solutions provide an easy transition path to quantum resiliency across any organization. The company’s QuProtect solution is the industry’s first PQC software-based platform uniquely designed to protect encrypted communications and data with quantum-resilience using a quantum secure channel. QuSecure has current customer deployments in banking/finance, healthcare, space/satellite, IT/data enterprises, datacenters, and various Department of Defense agencies. QuSecure is investor backed and has offices in Silicon Valley. For more information visit www.qusecure.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Security is a leading provider of end-to-end cybersecurity services, including strategy, protection, resilience and industry-specific cyber services. We bring security innovation, coupled with global scale and a worldwide delivery capability through our network of Cyber Fusion Centers. Helped by our team of highly skilled professionals, we enable clients to innovate safely, build cyber resilience and grow with confidence. Follow us @AccentureSecure on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit us at accenture.com/security.