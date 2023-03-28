Surgical Care Specialists Transitions to Intelligent eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Surgical Care Specialists, Inc. recently transitioned to the intelligent eClinicalWorks Cloud.

A full-service surgical practice, Surgical Care Specialists, Inc. has always been committed to providing the highest quality care to their patients. With the implementation of eClinicalWorks' EHR system, Surgical Care Specialists is taking their commitment to the next level.

"We decided to transition to eClinicalWorks Cloud because it keeps our patient and practice data safe, secure, and fully accessible," said Kathie Allen, Practice Administrator of Surgical Care Specialists. "As our practice continues to grow, our data keeps accumulating. Having a cloud solution that is scalable and accommodating to our practice’s data growth without increasing costs was key. Also, the cloud facilitates remote workers, which can be essential given the shortage of qualified healthcare workers.”

In addition to providing scalability, security, and storage, the eClinicalWorks cloud offers real-time zonal and regional redundancy and flexibility to support the practice’s future growth. By leveraging the eClinicalWorks Cloud, Surgical Care Specialists has achieved a reduction in costs and improved efficiency. With real-time cloud intelligence, practices have access to insightful search capabilities at the point of care, value-based care models, patient engagement tools, remote care, and AI-driven speech-to-text technologies. The eClinicalWorks Cloud supports limitless computing power and memory, transforming the delivery of healthcare.

About Surgical Care Specialists, Inc.

Surgical Care Specialists is a leading multidisciplinary General and Vascular surgical practice in eastern Pennsylvania. Surgical Care Specialists offers a wide range of general surgical services including gastrointestinal, gallbladder, hernia, oncologic (cancer), liver, pancreatic and breast care and operations. Our board-certified surgeons perform minimum invasive surgery, laparoscopic and robotic surgeries. We also provide emergency acute care surgery, trauma care and surgical critical care services. Our board-certified vascular surgeons provide comprehensive care using the latest techniques in the treatment of vascular disease including both complex endovascular (minimally invasive) and open surgical procedures. We commonly treat carotid disease, aneurysms, mesenteric stenosis, peripheral artery disease (PAD), atherosclerosis and varicose veins, among others. Our team of experienced and skilled surgeons is dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate care to their patients. For more information, visit www.scsdoctors.com.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.