You’re Invited: Celebrate Spring Occasions Starting at JCPenney

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This spring, JCPenney invites America’s diverse, working families to celebrate the arrival of “event season” by dreaming of bold and colorful styles, huge savings and fresh initiatives that will inspire shoppers from the moment they walk through the door.

As the weather warms and consumers find joy in dressing their best for every occasion, JCPenney is excited to offer shoppers fun, bright and fresh fashion that reflects the season’s latest trends at an exceptional value, so customers look and feel confident as they walk into any event.

“For the JCPenney customer, spring is a season of events and festivities. From Easter to weddings to graduations, these are moments that matter, so it’s important we are supporting them from the minute their invitation arrives,” said JCPenney Chief Merchandising Officer Michelle Wlazlo. “With our mix of popular private and national brands, we give shoppers access to products that reflect the latest trends, at prices that make them accessible for all their spring event needs.”

Spring into Style

This spring, JCPenney is offering even more affordable ways for real people, in real sizes, to gather for real celebrations.

Earlier this season, JCPenney partnered with celebrated fashion designer Prabal Gurung to debut iMPOWER, a limited-time collection with 25 size-inclusive styles under $100, bringing affordable luxury within reach. These dresses and jumpsuits add to JCPenney’s growing portfolio of purpose-driven collections, celebrating women and the beauty of inclusivity with quality fashion.

That's only a glimpse of the full best-dressed offering available to customers – JCPenney’s selection of more than 2,500 dresses, nearly 100 styles of suits and over 400 styles of dress shirts help America’s diverse, working families achieve their dressed up looks for less. The retailer’s inclusive and accessible sizing from XS to 3X, along with adaptive apparel offerings, means they’ve got all customers covered when it comes to finding that special outfit for their upcoming occasion.

Shoppers looking for a pop of color in their event attire will find bright, bold options in brands like Worthington and JFerrar, offered only at JCPenney. And with more than 20 colors of polos and t-shirts from St. Johns Bay, everyone is guaranteed to show up in color.

But it isn’t only about style – it's just as important to find high quality pieces that shoppers can rely on. Customers know and love the exclusive lines found only at JCPenney. In fact, 60% of JCPenney’s apparel sales come from private brands. JCPenney’s selection of style, value and quality has resulted in thousands of 4- and 5-star customer reviews across apparel brands.

In addition to apparel for the whole family, shoppers will find everything they need to refresh for the season, including remarkable quality in product categories ranging from home furnishings, JCPenney Beauty, jewelry, shoes and more.

Get Ready with JCPenney

From attending events to hosting them, consumers will find joy in the anticipation of who they will see, where they will go and of course – what they will wear.

All season, JCPenney is empowering real fans to “Get Ready With Me” and show off how they’re starting the spring celebrations in-store. From new makeup for mom, to spring home décor and matching outfits for the whole family, JCPenney admires every shopper’s unique style. Consumers can share how they’re getting ready at JCPenney using #GRWM and tagging @jcpenney on social media.

For additional inspiration, shoppers can also search #JCPpartner to find spring trends, styling ideas and product picks from JCPenney’s diverse family of influencers.

Hunt for Deals

A great deal never goes out of style. So, ahead of Easter celebrations, the retailer will turn its Instagram channel into the grounds for a fun and festive “hunt”.

Between April 5-8, shoppers can “hunt” for hidden “Easter eggs” on recent Instagram posts. The first 25 to complete the hunt instructions will receive a special gift that makes shopping during JCPenney’s Mystery Sale an even sweeter experience.

Plus, shoppers can keep an eye out all season for a variety of deals on apparel, jewelry, home furnishings and more – no hunting required.

Soundtrack of Spring

All season long, families across America will be dancing to a reimagined soundtrack for the season that captures the heart of JCPenney’s invitation to gather with loved ones. JCPenney partnered with legendary singer, Patti LaBelle, veteran singer-songwriter, Judith Hill, and acclaimed producer, Tena Clark, to bring new life to the classic song, “We Are Family” – airing in new ad spots now.

This timeless anthem is the backdrop for JCPenney’s spring campaign celebrating and starring real families and strong diverse women. Consumers may recognize fashion and lifestyle influencers including Clementine Desseaux, Aashika and Rishika Jikaria, Carla Kemp and their real mothers, daughters, sisters and friends in the campaign, all wearing bright colors, stylish florals and fresh spring pieces perfect for every occasion.

