Secfi and Daffy.org Partner to Make Charitable Giving Seamless for Advisory Clients

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Daffy, the modern platform and community for charitable giving, and Secfi, the leading equity planning, financing, and wealth management platform for startup employees, today announced a partnership allowing Secfi Wealth’s startup employees and executive clients to use Daffy to make donor-advised fund (DAF) contributions.

Secfi Wealth, a registered investment advisor (RIA), offers personalized financial advice and investment management to those with startup equity. Since launching Secfi Wealth in 2022, more than 40% of the firm’s RIA clients have made charitable contributions to give back to causes they care about, while also lowering their tax bill.

Daffy is building a not-for-profit community around a new donor-advised fund, a tax-advantaged charitable account that allows individuals to make a charitable contribution, receive an immediate tax deduction, and then recommend donations from the fund to nearly any charity in the U.S. The platform is the first DAF to automate both contributions and donations, and the first full-featured mobile DAF app. Daffy’s business model of a flat, transparent monthly membership brings the DAF back to its original goal – to help make it easier for people to give to charity.

“Giving back is a value inherent to our Secfi Wealth clients. By partnering with Daffy, our clients can now regularly contribute to causes that are important to them while at the same time improving their tax situation through one seamless platform,” said Frederik Mijnhardt, CEO of Secfi.

The partnership between Secfi and Daffy will allow:

Secfi Wealth clients complimentary access to Daffy including the ability to: Open a DAF account within minutes Contribute to their account with stock, ETFs, crypto, cash or an existing DAF transfer Invest those funds tax-free in one of Daffy’s Conservative, Standard, ESG, or Crypto portfolios Support their favorite charities, schools, and religious institutions by making one-time or recurring donations in seconds Track all of their charitable contributions in one convenient and secure place

Secfi Wealth clients will also have complimentary access to Daffy for Families, allowing them to invite their children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews, and anyone else they consider family to make donations from their fund.

Daffy members will receive a complimentary Equity Planning session and a $400 discount on Secfi’s Financial Advisory services.

Daffy’s Co-founder and CEO, Adam Nash, said, “Most financial advisors are aware of the incredible financial and tax benefits of donor-advised funds, but are frustrated with the high fees, archaic technology, and lack of innovation from legacy DAF providers. Through our partnership with Secfi, we're excited to continue expanding access to DAFs and making it simple and hassle-free for any advisor to incorporate charitable giving into their clients' financial plans.”

With this new partnership, both Secfi and Daffy will leverage their respective expertise to create an offering that benefits both of their clients. Through the combination of education and charitable giving, individuals through both platforms are able to form a more holistic financial portfolio.

About Daffy.org

Daffy is the Donor-Advised Fund for You™, a not-for-profit community built around a new, modern platform for giving, one built around the commitment to give, not the amount you give. It empowers people to be more generous, more often through a seamless web and app experience that helps members set money aside, watch it grow tax-free, and donate to more than 1.5 million charities. Started by technology veterans and backed by Ribbit Capital, XYZ Ventures, and Coinbase Ventures as well as industry luminaries like Reid Hoffman, Aaron Levie, Amy Chang, Dylan Field, John Lilly, and Mike Schroepfer, Daffy provides a number of member-focused features that make giving an easy habit to keep. To give with Daffy, visit daffy.org or search “Daffy” in the App Store.

About Secfi

Secfi is trusted by startup employees for equity planning, stock option financing, and wealth management. We’re the first to provide a digital platform for equity planning, 1:1 financial advice, and ongoing investment management, as well as financing products that enable employees to own a stake in the company they helped build. We’ve worked with employees from more than 90% of all U.S. unicorns, and built more than 40,000 equity plans worth $50B in equity value. As an expert in valuing private companies, Secfi has studied and underwritten hundreds of high-growth startups. For more information, please visit www.secfi.com.

Investment management and financial planning products and services are offered by Secfi Advisory Limited, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Brokerage products and services (including stock option financing) are offered by Secfi Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Learn more about Secfi Securities and Secfi Advisory Limited on Secfi’s Legal Resources page.