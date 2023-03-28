Family Dollar Enhances Youth Empowerment Resources to Support Teens Advocating for Positive Community Change

In 2023, Family Dollar will support the youth development organization with a new focus on supporting the Think, Learn, Create Change (TLC) platform, designed to empower Boys & Girls Club members to act on critical issues and become change agents through creation and implementation of their own TLC-backed local advocacy project.

In 2023, Family Dollar will support the youth development organization with a new focus on supporting the Think, Learn, Create Change (TLC) platform, designed to empower Boys & Girls Club members to act on critical issues and become change agents through creation and implementation of their own TLC-backed local advocacy project.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Family Dollar announces plans to donate $1.3 million to its ongoing national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The partners work together to equip young people with the resources, support and opportunities they need to feel empowered to Do More to positively impact the world around them.

Since 2014, Family Dollar has raised more than $6 million for the youth development organization through corporate donations, in-store cause campaigns, brand partnerships and employee giving, furthering its mission to enable every young person to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.

“We know today’s young people are passionate about driving meaningful change in their communities,” said Jim Clark, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “In fact, according to Youth Right Now, a recent survey featuring insights from more than 100,000 Boys & Girls Club members, ages 9-18, 88% of kids and teens in Boys & Girls Clubs feel they can stand up for what they think is right, even if their friends disagree. We are grateful for Family Dollar’s commitment to equipping young people with the advocacy tools they need to the leaders and changemakers of tomorrow.”

Think, Learn, Create Change (TLC) Platform

Boys & Girls Clubs of America developed the Think, Learn, Create Change program to put youth at the center of their own advocacy experiences and support their ongoing, active engagement as local changemakers. This program challenges youth to:

“Think” about positive change to identify issues that spark your passions

about positive change to identify issues that spark your passions “Learn” how to educate themselves on issues, where to locate credible facts (ensuring their understanding comes from many perspectives), and who has the power to support their project.

how to educate themselves on issues, where to locate credible facts (ensuring their understanding comes from many perspectives), and who has the power to support their project. “Create Change” by identifying tactics, implementing plans, determining metrics to monitor success, and driving change in local communities.

Additionally, through Family Dollar’s support, Boys & Girls Club youth and staff advisors will have the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., to present their advocacy projects to their peers during the National organization’s premier youth advocacy event, Summit for America’s Youth (SAY). SAY provides an opportunity for selected teens, alongside their adult mentors, to experience our Nation’s capital as well as hear from inspirational leaders, explore careers in government and public service, and connect with fellow Club youth advocates from across the country. Club Youth will receive hands-on practical advocacy training and experiences they can use to further inform their own local advocacy plans guided by the Think, Learn and Create Change model.

“We are honored to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to enact meaningful change in our shared communities across the country,” said Kristin Tetreault, Chief Communication Officer for Dollar Tree & Family Dollar. “We strongly believe that every child deserves access to opportunities that help them reach their full potential, and Boys & Girls Clubs provide access to meaningful opportunities. Nearly half of all Family Dollar stores are within 10 miles of a Boys & Girls Club, and nearly 80% located within 25 miles of a Club, we believe it is our responsibility as community partners to empower youth to have a voice on the issues that matter to them.”

Family Dollar encourages their associates and vendors to get involved in the program through volunteering and donations. Youth advocacy project impact stories from Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation will also be shared with Family Dollar shoppers, allowing them to connect and follow the journey of youth advocates and the culmination of their local advocacy projects. This firsthand connection will encourage them to support the program and buy participating brands' products throughout the year so they can further support youth voice.

To learn more about Family Dollar’s commitment to empowering Club youth, visit https://bgca.org/about-us/our-partners/family-dollar.

About Family Dollar

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 16,340 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of January 28, 2023. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Nearly 5,000 Clubs serve over 3.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter