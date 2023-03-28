Ascend Learning Leverages SOFTRAX Revenue Manager to Enhance Productivity

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOFTRAX, a leading provider of cloud-based revenue management solutions, recently partnered with Ascend Learning, LLC, a leader in online educational content, software, simulation, and analytics serving students, educational institutions, and employers, in the deployment of SOFTRAX Revenue Manager. The platform supports Ascend Learning’s efforts to automate their internal controls related to revenue recognition, remove manual processes, and establish additional audit capabilities in a secure, controlled, multi-tenant cloud offering to allow faster access to key data.

“We were looking for a revenue recognition system to empower our teams with more automated and streamlined processes to manage our financial transactions while also having easy access to data to strategically drive the business forward for the future. Our requirements and the SOFTRAX software were a good fit,” said Mark May, Controller at Ascend Learning.

“The finance team at Ascend Learning has demonstrated world-class leadership in its revenue accounting practices,” said Tom Zauli, General Manager of SOFTRAX. “These are the results the industry-first and -leading SOFTRAX Revenue Manager was designed for, and we are honored to be a partner in Ascend Learning’s enhancement efforts.”

SOFTRAX Revenue Manager is a part of the SOFTRAX Revenue Management System (RMS), offering a single system to manage all forms of billing, contract renewal, and revenue recognition. SOFTRAX RMS combines best-in-class automation for one-time, milestone, subscription, consumption, and renewal billing and complex revenue recognition to streamline the revenue management process. With this revolutionary multi-tenant, cloud-based platform, teams can focus on strategic analytical tasks while the day-to-day tactical functions and compliance with standards such as ASC 606 / IFRS 15 are executed efficiently and accurately.

For more information about SOFTRAX RMS, visit https://www.softrax.com/solutions/revenue-management-system/.

About SOFTRAX

SOFTRAX is a provider of an industry-leading revenue management and accounting platform that transforms the top and bottom line. The SOFTRAX Revenue Management System is the only solution that combines order management, best-in-class billing, contract renewal management, and support for the complex ASC 606 & IFRS 15 revenue recognition standards. Visit us to learn more: https://www.softrax.com/

About Ascend Learning

Ascend Learning is a leading provider of educational content and software tools for students, educational institutions, and employers. With products that span the learning continuum, Ascend Learning focuses on high-growth careers in a range of industries, with a special focus on healthcare and other licensure-driven occupations. Ascend Learning products, from testing to certification, are used by physicians, emergency medical professionals, nurses, certified personal trainers, financial advisors, skilled trades professionals and insurance brokers. Learn more at www.ascendlearning.com.