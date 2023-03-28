RetireOne partners with Corebridge Financial to provide RIAs with greater choice for commission-free retirement income solutions.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RetireOne®, the leading independent platform for fee-based insurance solutions, today announced a partnership with Corebridge Financial, formerly AIG Life & Retirement, to distribute two fee-based annuity solutions on RetireOne’s fiduciary annuity + insurance marketplace. Fee-only fiduciaries on RetireOne’s platform now have access to an even larger selection of zero-commission, simple-to-use retirement solutions designed to fit the needs of the end-client.

“As a Reg BI-compliant, multi-carrier platform, we’re actively curating valuable advisory insurance and life insurance products for our partner firms,” said Jeff Cusack, CIMA, Chief Distribution Officer at RetireOne. “We have a long history of partnering with industry leaders like Corebridge Financial, and we’re excited to add their solutions to our platform.”

Corebridge will offer these advisory solutions on the RetireOne marketplace:

Power Index Advisory ® : A fixed index annuity designed to help provide the growth potential clients are seeking today, while protecting their principal in volatile markets. Power Index Advisory has two lifetime income options: Lifetime Income Plus Multiplier Flex ® and Lifetime Income Max ® .

: A fixed index annuity designed to help provide the growth potential clients are seeking today, while protecting their principal in volatile markets. Power Index Advisory has two lifetime income options: Lifetime Income Plus Multiplier Flex and Lifetime Income Max . Assured Edge® Advisory: A fixed annuity that gives clients the security of knowing what their future income can be in retirement, plus the flexibility to make changes when life changes. With Assured Edge Advisory, clients’ future income automatically increases every year until lifetime income begins.

Non-insurance licensed fee-only fiduciaries can leverage RetireOne’s outsourced insurance desk to gain access to an expansive menu of zero-commission insurance and annuity solutions. As market risk and longevity risk have increased in recent years, RetireOne offers several solutions to empower RIAs to help their clients protect their retirement savings and improve accumulation.

“At Corebridge Financial, we’re here to help financial professionals take action for their clients, delivering solutions that offer principal protection alongside growth potential, liquidity options and protected lifetime income,” said Eric Taylor, RICP®, Senior Vice President, Independent Annuity Distribution at Corebridge Financial. “Our partnership with RetireOne will provide more RIAs with access to Corebridge advisory solutions that go beyond traditional portfolio construction strategies to help move financial futures forward.”

For more information on how to access these solutions, please visit RetireOne.com.

About RetireOne

Serving over 1,000 RIAs and fee-based advisors since 2011, RetireOne® is the leading, independent platform for fee-based insurance solutions. With offerings from multiple “A” rated companies, RIAs may access this fiduciary marketplace at no additional cost to them or their clients. Currently servicing over $1.3 billion of retirement savings and income investments, RetireOne continues to grow in its mission to provide advisors and their clients valuable retirement solutions that are simple to use, easy to understand, and delivered with outstanding service. Learn more at RetireOne.com and follow us on Twitter @RetireOne and LinkedIn.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial (NYSE: CRBG) makes it possible for more people to take action in their financial lives. With more than $355 billion in assets under management and administration as of December 31, 2022, Corebridge is one of the largest providers of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. We proudly partner with financial professionals and institutions to help individuals plan, save for and achieve secure financial futures. For more information, visit corebridgefinancial.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Annuities issued by American General Life Insurance Company (AGL), Houston, TX except in New York, where issued by The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York (US Life). AGL does not solicit, issue or deliver policies or contracts in the state of New York. Issuing companies AGL and US Life are responsible for financial obligations of insurance products and are members of Corebridge Financial Inc. Guarantees are backed by the claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company. Products may not be available in all states and product features may vary by state. Please refer to your contract. Contract numbers: AG-801 (12/12) for Power Index Advisory, and ICC20-AG-224-NWC (2/20) for Assured Edge Advisory.

Annuities are long term products designed for retirement. A fixed annuity is a contract between consumers and an insurance company, that, in exchange for their premium, offers a stream of guaranteed income payments. Index annuities are not a direct investment in the stock market. They are long-term insurance products with guarantees backed by the claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company. They provide the potential for interest to be credited based in part on the performance of the specified index, without the risk of loss of premium due to market downturns or fluctuations. Index annuities may not be appropriate for all individuals. Annuity withdrawals may be subject to federal and/or state income taxes. An additional 10% federal tax may apply if you make withdrawals or surrender your annuity before age 59½.

This material is general in nature, was developed for educational use only, and is not intended to provide financial, legal, fiduciary, accounting or tax advice, nor is it intended to make any recommendations. Applicable laws and regulations are complex and subject to change. Please consult with your financial professional regarding your situation. For legal, accounting or tax advice consult the appropriate professional.

20230104-EFLS-A004