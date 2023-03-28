CitrusAd Brings Sponsorcart’s Shoppable Video to Retail Media

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CitrusAd and sponsorcart.io partner to deliver on-site shoppable video ad technology to retail media networks in the U.S. and abroad. The CitrusAd and Sponsorcart partnership simplifies video campaign activation, and retail monetization, making it easier than ever for brand advertisers across the globe to activate shoppable video campaigns on retail media networks. Brands can implement, manage and scale video ad creative alongside, add-to-cart functionality for corresponding SKUs that enables closed-loop, transparent measurement of return-on-ad-spend (ROAS). The new, innovative video ad formats will drive high-impact engagement for brands and fetch greater CPM in the retailer’s revenue stream.

“CitrusAd is excited to scale these dynamic and innovative video ad formats. Brands will be able to easily align commercial video assets with SKUs directly within the path-to-purchase in a shopper-relevant manner. These enhanced shopper experiences deliver tremendous storytelling power and an attractive way for retailers to expand their media offering,” said Adam Skinner, Managing Director, Retail Media Networks, CitrusAd.

“Our goal was to make it easy for video to play a larger role in retail media. We are delighted to tie our video ad platform to CitrusAd to make shoppable video ad campaigns dynamically populate in a native and personalized manner with lightning-fast load times,” said Stephen Caffrey, CEO and co-founder of Sponsorcart.

Advertisers spend $50BN per year in video ad spend as 66% of customers prefer video when learning about a new product. Retailers can improve customer experiences while earning up to five times CPM when adding video to advertising campaigns.

Both companies will be at ShopTalk in LasVegas this week to provide further insight on the benefits of shoppable video.

About Sponsorcart.io

Sponsorcart.io is an onsite, end-to-end, shoppable video platform built for Retail Media Networks (RMNs). The platform makes it simple to launch and manage high-impact, unique video ad formats. Add-to-cart functionality provides closed-loop analytics for transparent and measurable ROI. Sponsorcart’s shopper centric, video solution appears natively along the path-to-purchase with dynamic SKU optimization led by privacy protected, first-party retailer data for personalized relevancy at scale.

About CitrusAd

CitrusAd is a leading retail media company and part of Epsilon, a global advertising and marketing technology company. The CitrusAd, powered by Epsilon platform, sits at the center of Publicis Groupe’s comprehensive, scalable retail media network offering. By harnessing the power of first-party data and industry-leading identity resolution, the unified, self-serve platform delivers shopper-relevant advertising experiences on commerce websites and across the open web resulting in higher conversions. Leading retailers across the globe rely on CitrusAd to help grow retail media as a core function for incremental media revenue and sales volume that delivers great ROI for brands. For more information, visit citrusad.com.