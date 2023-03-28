Women Leaders Coming Together for Fourth Annual Medtech Conference

For 2023 and beyond, how are the financial markets predicting and expecting life sciences companies to grow? Market Access and Chief Marketing Officer at Boston Scientific and MedExecWomen Board Member Mary Beth Moynihan, SVP, is one of the expert female panelists that will answer this question and more at the upcoming MedExecWomen 2023 Annual Conference on May 16.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedExecWomen, a non-profit organization focused on empowering female executives to accelerate the positive impact of medical devices, diagnostics, drug delivery, and digital healthcare around the world, will be bringing back its in-person conference to the Boston area once again. Registration is open for women in the life sciences industry to join the fourth MedExecWomen Annual Conference, Growing Your Business, Yourself, and Your Leaders, on Tuesday, May 16, at Le Méridien Hotel in Cambridge.

Loriana Hernandez-Aldama, Emmy Award-winning journalist, international speaker, two-time cancer survivor, and author of Becoming the Story: The Power of PREhab, will deliver the opening keynote. Bold, transparent, and honest, Hernandez-Aldama will share what she discovered when she became the story and found herself on the other side of healthcare after a 25-year on-air career. The one-day conference also features a full agenda of engaging workshops, networking opportunities, and expert speakers, including some of the top physicians and leaders in the life science and medical device industries, discussing topics that include:

What Are The Implications Of Multi-Billion Dollar Acquisitions In Medtech?

Growth Expectations for the Life Sciences Market

Lessons Learned and Words of Advice From MedTech Leaders

“Boston and the medtech industry represent a strong network of female executive leaders,” said co-founder of MedExecWomen and President and founder of Medi-Vantage, Maria Shepherd. “This conference continues to be a unique opportunity to connect, learn, and network in person, and we’re excited to welcome attendees from across the country and around the world again soon. It’s different than a standard conference format — it’s an opportunity to come together and have more candid conversations with an amazing circle of inspiring women you will not meet elsewhere.”

MedExecWomen 2023 is only accepting 150 attendees, so be sure to reserve your seat now.

About MedExecWomen

MedExecWomen is an organization focused on empowering female executives to accelerate the positive impact of medical devices, diagnostics, drug delivery, and digital healthcare around the world. We’re committed to creating a network of executive women in medtech and facilitating connections, improving gender parity in medtech leadership, educating about the benefits of diverse leadership and how to optimize talent, and supporting the development of leadership skills. Join us at www.medexecwomen.org.