CareJourney to Power Transcarent's Quality Initiatives

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareJourney, the market leader in provider quality and cost data, today announced that it was selected as the provider data partner of choice by Transcarent, the first health and care experience company focused on making it easy for people to access high-quality, affordable care. CareJourney’s clinically-relevant, specialty-specific, and statistically rigorous cost and quality insights data will be integrated into Transcarent’s platform.

Today’s healthcare system is more costly, complex, and confusing for consumers than ever before and it’s not getting easier. Transcarent and CareJourney are committed to providing transparent, easy-to-understand, and useful information and insights to empower health consumers to make better, more informed decisions about their health and care.

Health consumers often struggle to find sources of trusted guidance to understand the relative performance or characteristics of physicians, practices, or sites of care, and too often rely on word of mouth from friends and family or social rating websites. Most information available to Health Consumers online is anonymous, episodic and qualitative. Available information may be based on the opinion of individuals who are not representative of the overall patient population. According to a 2020 Survey conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, Americans do not think that information about the quality of healthcare providers is easy to come by, and they lack trust in information sources that tend to produce such indicators.1

“To provide a consumer-directed health and care experience, consumers need real-time access to information that is accurate and easy to understand. We selected CareJourney as our trusted partner to help us deliver relevant information on healthcare quality and value to empower consumers,” said Glen Tullman, CEO of Transcarent. “Healthcare is, at its heart, an information business and we’re putting consumers back in charge of their care. We have confidence that, with the proper information, health consumers can make the right decisions for themselves and their loved ones.”

As part of the relationship, Transcarent will license CareJourney’s Provider Data offering and receive profiles, detailed physician classifications, episode cost benchmarks, and quality measures, in addition to scoring for physicians, practices, and facilities in commercial markets across the country. The data covers key specialties such as orthopedics, cardiology, obstetrics and gynecology, primary care, and pediatrics.

“We are thrilled to partner with Transcarent, the leading, innovative healthcare company with shared goals of improving the quality and value of healthcare,” said Aneesh Chopra, President and co-founder of CareJourney. “We’re excited to put our best-in-class health data analytics to work on behalf of Transcarent and the consumers they serve to help people make the best choices possible when accessing affordable, high-quality care.”

1 https://apnorc.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Finding-Quality-Doctors-Research-Highlights.pdf