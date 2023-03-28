IP Infusion Collaborated with NTT for the Development of Beluganos — a New White Box Network Operating System to Realize NTT’s IOWN Concept — and Commences Sales and Support for Global Markets

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, a leading provider of open network software and solutions for wireline and mobile network operators, announced that it had provided technical support for the development of Beluganos*1 — a new network operating system (NOS) for white box solutions*2 to realize NTT Corporation (NTT)’s IOWN*3 concept — and will commence sales and support for global markets on March 31 with the cooperation of NTT and NTT Advanced Technology Corporation (NTT-AT), the core technology company of NTT Group.

Beluganos includes various advanced functions, such as routing and switching capabilities that can replace legacy equipment with a choice of open networking hardware and software solutions, in addition to NTT’s commercial network operation expertise. Because of its disaggregated design that separates software functions from hardware, Beluganos reduces operating and capital expenditure costs while simultaneously enabling network innovations for network operators. IP Infusion, a member of IOWN Global Forum, provided technical support for the development of Beluganos and will scale the IOWN concept around the world through global sales of Beluganos.

“We are incredibly proud to support NTT in the development, go-to-market and distribution of Beluganos,” said Atsushi Ogata, CEO and President of IP Infusion. “This project demonstrates our ongoing commitment to fostering broad access and high quality software solutions that further innovation and lower total cost of ownership.”

IP Infusion is a leading provider of open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators with over 500 customers and thousands of deployments. Our solutions enable network operators to disaggregate their networks to accelerate innovation, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs may also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier grade robustness.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.IPInfusion.com.

Explanation of Terminology

*1 Beluganos

For more information on Beluganos, please refer to NTT’s press release.

https://group.ntt/en/newsrelease/2023/03/28/230328b.html

*2 White box solution

A solution in which software functions are separated (disaggregated) from hardware, and general-purpose equipment can be freely selected. This enables flexible network configurations, significant cost reduction and rapid implementation of new functions and services.

*3 IOWN

IOWN stands for Innovative Optical and Wireless Network and a concept proposed by NTT for networks and information processing infrastructure. Since January 2021, IP Infusion has been a General Member of the IOWN Global Forum (Established in Jan. 2020), an international forum promoted by companies and organizations supporting the IOWN vision.

https://www.rd.ntt/e/iown/

https://iowngf.org/

