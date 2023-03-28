Verifyle and Mi Casa – A North Carolina IRS VITA Program Site – Partner to Protect Taxpayers and Tax Preparers from Hackers

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verifyle, a leader in secure messaging, file sharing and digital signatures, today announced a partnership with Mi Casa – a North Carolina IRS VITA Program Site. Mi Casa was born out of a need in the Hispanic/Latino community to receive basic services that uphold the idea that all people are created equal. Verifyle has been chosen to provide ultra-secure document sharing and messaging technology for Mi Casa’s staff, coordinators and volunteers beginning in April of 2023.

“Most of our clients don’t have access to a secure way to electronically share their sensitive financial information; and because we know that email is not secure, we’ve had to rely on clients dropping off their documents in person and then coming back in later for signatures,” said Nilda Cardenas de Lara, Mi Casa’s Executive Director. “Being able to help ensure that our clients’ private information is handled securely is a top priority for our organization. Verifyle is the perfect choice for us because of its security and its simple design that anyone can use.”

“It’s critical that tax preparers have a secure way to share and receive their clients’ sensitive tax information,” said Jack Smith, CEO of Verifyle. “This partnership will help Mi Casa keep their clients’ data secure while they collect tax documents and digital signatures. With so many file-sharing options out there, we’re extremely proud that Mi Casa chose Verifyle.”

Unlike many other cloud-storage and cloud-sharing services, which use a single master key for encrypting and decrypting their users’ data, Verifyle’s Cellucrypt® technology uses password-derived keys on top of a public-key system to individually encrypt data elements, adding several additional layers of protection for their users. With the additional option to disable password reset, Verifyle becomes the most secure cloud-sharing platform available, while remaining extremely simple to use.

Verifyle delivers ultra-secure messaging, document sharing, and digital signatures, all from a simple, single-screen interface. Verifyle was built from the ground up to be the most secure cloud-sharing solution, and to deliver improved productivity and control of information to its users. Verifyle’s industry-leading, patented encryption technology gives users the highest level of security, protecting them from bulk-access vulnerability through the unique encryption of each document and thread.