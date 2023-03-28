Beech-Nut’s New Dino Biscuits Campaign Promotes Education and Discovery

Map of Beech-Nut Dino Dig Events Phoenix Zoo Dinosaurs in the Desert on April 15 & April 30 Great Big Family Play Day LA Dino Dig on May 6 & 7 Philadelphia Zoo Staying Power on May 13 & 14 St. Louis Zoo Dinoroarus on June 1 & 2 Dallas Zoo Destination Dinosaur on June 17 & 18 (Photo: Business Wire)

AMSTERDAM, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beech-Nut® Nutrition Company, an award-winning baby and toddler food manufacturer, launched Dino Biscuits with Hidden Veggies and Dino Biscuits with Prebiotics last week. Heading into spring and summer, the team is introducing this new toddler snack at family-friendly dinosaur exhibits around the country and will also be sharing a video spot featuring a toddler paleontologist discovering the benefits of the biscuits.

“We are so excited about the launch of Dino Biscuits and are thrilled to introduce them to little dinosaur fans across the country at some awesome exhibits this coming season,” says Lauren Evans, Beech-Nut Snacks Brand Manager. “It’s a win-win as kids will get to munch on veggie and fruit-forward snacks while Beech-Nut’s sponsorship dollars fuel these important learning sites.”

Beech-Nut will celebrate the Dino Biscuits launch by sponsoring “Dinosaur Dig” experiences in addition to providing a free bag of Dino Biscuits to families in attendance. Young “paleontologists” will receive Beech-Nut branded shovels at the “Dino Dig” excavation sites to search for dinosaur bones and can take them home to enjoy all summer long on their own digging adventures. Families can find Beech-Nut at one of the following events:

In concert with its “Helping Hands” community-service mission, Beech-Nut will also be sending a lucky preschool class on a field trip, including providing transportation and lunch, for their own dino-experience at each zoo venue and market. For dino-lovers that don’t live near one of these cities, Beech-Nut will be doing a monthly Dino Birthday Party Kit Giveaway. More information on the Dino Dig events and giveaways can be found at BeechNut.com.

Beech-Nut is also introducing families to their Dino Biscuits spokesperson, Dani Dinoborough. Dani, a world-renowned toddler paleontologist, discovers the exciting Dino Biscuits and most importantly gives her taste seal of approval. Beech-Nut hopes the video will encourage families with toddlers to discover the world of hidden veggies and prebiotics.

In the shapes of various herbivore dinosaurs, Dino Biscuits with Hidden Veggies in Butternut Bliss and Pumpkin & Cinnamon boast veggies in every bite and 9 grams of whole grains per serving. Dino Biscuits with Prebiotics in Banana Yogurt and Blueberry Yogurt are made with fruit & yogurt and have 10 grams of whole grains per serving. Both varieties are oven-baked, non-GMO (made with ingredients that are not genetically modified), and contain no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Each variety comes in a 5oz stand-up resealable pouch for $3.49.

Families can find Beech-Nut® Dino Biscuits at Amazon and in the baby food aisle at Walmart and other retailers. To find Beech-Nut® in stores near you, please visit BeechNut.com.

ABOUT Beech-Nut® Nutrition Company

Since 1931, Beech-Nut® Nutrition Company has been a leader in the baby food category and is the #1 jarred baby food in the market. Beech-Nut operates a state-of-the-art LEED-certified manufacturing facility in Amsterdam, New York where it produces a variety of organic, conventional, and non-GMO baby and toddler foods. Beech-Nut is a subsidiary of Hero AG of Lenzburg, Switzerland, a global leader in consumer goods and infant feeding.