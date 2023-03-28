Searchspring Announces Strategic Partnership With Shopware

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Searchspring, the global leader in site search, product merchandising, and ecommerce personalization, today announced a new partnership with Shopware, the leading global open source ecommerce platform provider. Searchspring is Shopware’s first U.S. partner to offer merchants advanced site-search, merchandising, and personalization capabilities.

Shopware is an innovative ecommerce platform that enables merchants to take a flexible, headless, and API-first approach to digital commerce. By layering the Searchspring technology on top of the Shopware platform, merchants can get the right products in front of the right person at the right time.

‘’Shoppers benefit from this partnership because their favorite online stores are easier to navigate, more personal, and more engaging,” said Stefan Hamann, Founder & Co-CEO, Shopware. “Searchspring as our first U.S. partner for site search, merchandising, and personalization is an ideal addition to our native offering.”

Merchants today need powerful tools to help shoppers find what they’re looking for on a website. Without the solutions from Searchspring, merchants risk losing conversions when a shopper cannot efficiently search the product catalog and make a purchase. Searchspring’s site-search, merchandising, and personalization technology transforms product discovery and guides users through the best shopping experience for their specific needs and preferences.

“Through this integration, merchants that rely on Shopware and Searchspring can quickly see increases in conversions, revenue, and repeat visitors,” said Chantele Gibson, senior vice president of global partnerships, Searchspring. “We are dedicated to helping merchants deliver the ultimate shopper experience and our partnership with Shopware ensures our ongoing success in this pursuit.”

To learn more about Searchspring’s innovative solutions and integrated partner ecosystem, visit https://searchspring.com.

About Searchspring

Searchspring delivers the ultimate shopping experience. As the #1 search, merchandising, and personalization platform built exclusively for ecommerce, Searchspring enables brands to get the right product, to the right person, at the right time. With Searchspring, customers such as Chubbies, Pura Vida, Moen, Fabletics, Peet’s Coffee, SKIMS, West Elm, Specialized, Wildfang, and Ripcurl are increasing cart size, conversion, and repeat customers. Founded in 2007, Searchspring has offices in San Antonio, Denver, Toronto, Krakow, and Sydney. Learn how Searchspring is helping ecommerce businesses thrive at searchspring.com.

About Shopware

Shopware, founded in Schöppingen in 2000, offers a holistic omnichannel digital commerce platform for sophisticated mid-market and lower enterprise merchants, with high flexibility and various options for B2C, D2C, B2B, as well as service-based use cases. Shopware is well-positioned and one of the market leaders in its segment, especially in the DACH region, with a fast-growing business in North America. The solution is headless, API-first, and uses an Open-Source architecture, allowing merchants to individually customize and scale the product offering, creating a strong customer experience. Furthermore, Shopware relies on a global network of 1,600 sales, technology and solution partners, securing a stable ecosystem. Shopware merchants currently process a combined GMV of more than 20 billion USD across the global Shopware platform.