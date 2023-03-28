PulteGroup Shares New Interior Design and Color Trends to Freshen Up Your Home for Spring

From eye catching pops of vivid colors, to intriguing freeform elements and the bold combination of mixed era styling, the interior design experts at PulteGroup are sharing the top design and color trends to revamp your home this spring. (Photo: Business Wire)

From eye catching pops of vivid colors, to intriguing freeform elements and the bold combination of mixed era styling, the interior design experts at PulteGroup are sharing the top design and color trends to revamp your home this spring. (Photo: Business Wire)

From eye catching pops of vivid colors, to intriguing freeform elements and the bold combination of mixed era styling, the interior design experts at PulteGroup are sharing the top design and color trends to revamp your home this spring. (Photo: Business Wire)

From eye catching pops of vivid colors, to intriguing freeform elements and the bold combination of mixed era styling, the interior design experts at PulteGroup are sharing the top design and color trends to revamp your home this spring. (Photo: Business Wire)

From eye catching pops of vivid colors, to intriguing freeform elements and the bold combination of mixed era styling, the interior design experts at PulteGroup are sharing the top design and color trends to revamp your home this spring. (Photo: Business Wire)

From eye catching pops of vivid colors, to intriguing freeform elements and the bold combination of mixed era styling, the interior design experts at PulteGroup are sharing the top design and color trends to revamp your home this spring. (Photo: Business Wire)

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the seasons change, say goodbye predictability and hello personalization when it comes to interior home design. From eye catching pops of vivid colors, to intriguing freeform elements and the bold combination of mixed era styling, the interior design experts at PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) are sharing the top design and color trends to revamp your home this spring.

“This time of the year always invokes feelings of change and a desire to refresh after a long winter, creating the perfect opportunity to infuse more creativity and vibrancy into your home,” said Angela Nuessle, national vice president of interior design at PulteGroup. “With an emphasis on curating comfortable and inviting spaces, while daring to include different styles, textures, materials, and bold colors, this season is all about adding a personal touch to create your dream home.”

Design Trends:

Freeform Lines – Soft rounded forms, curvilinear shapes, organic and raw edges will add dimension and balance to traditionally straight edges. Fabrics, wallpaper, wall accents and even staircases are taking more dynamic shapes.

Natural Essentials – Embracing perfect imperfections by adding natural stone, burl wood, petrified wood furnishings, and raw materials manipulated into one-of-a-kind furniture, art, and lighting.

Mixed Era Elements – Rather than buying the full set, homeowners are mixing and layering diverse types of wood, fabrics, stones, and colors to create more personality and interest.

Maker Detailing – From one-of-a-kind handmade goods, to making what is old new again through plaster techniques applied to furniture and lighting, as well as adding rope elements across furniture, lighting, accessories, etc. Whether it’s refinishing old furniture or adding a handmade tapestry to a wall, artisan inspired is in.

Heritage Classics –Timeless elements that make your home both easy to live in and relevant for years to come. This includes mixing vintage with traditional and contemporary pieces to make things feel interesting but not sterile.

Textural Elements – Bouclé fabrics, woven art pieces, layered art and plays on tactile texture to create layers of warmth. Creating texture is not simply just about how decor and soft furnishings feel, but it's also about 'visual texture' – using different materials to add interest and breathe life into a room.

Trending Colors:

Shades of Blue – Rich, regal, and highly soothing, the blue tones aid in the creation of calming and serene environments.

Black & White – High contrast and classic, this palette remains a staple while also versatile to mix with trending “it colors”.

Vivid Accents – Highly saturated and vibrant accent colors are used sparingly yet regularly in all shades.

Taupe Tones – Taupe, tan, cream, and everything in-between made a clear neutral takeover at market.

Rich Brown & Clay Accents – Chocolate and umber tones and shades of gold will serve as a subtle and rich color that symbolizes optimism, energy, and warmth.

Fresh Hues of Green – Refreshing, vibrant, elegant, and playful, shades of green will remain a notable color within home décor.

PulteGroup’s in-house team of interior designers exclusively merchandise, design, and furnish model homes across all brands nationwide. Inspired by the lives of homebuyers and influenced by the latest trends, the team will design and decorate upwards of 500 model homes in 2023.

To help homebuyers achieve the designer look in their new home, PulteGroup has partnered with MINE, an online interior design service. With MINE x Pulte, consumers can purchase the same furniture and décor pieces that Pulte Interiors uses in its collection of beautiful model homes throughout the country.

For more information about PulteGroup's Interior Design Team and its design tools for new homeowners, visit www.pulte.com/design/design-center. For added inspiration, follow Pulte Interiors on Instagram.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.