Mizzen+Main Announces Sponsorship of Five PGA TOUR Golfers

DALLAS--Mizzen+Main is no stranger to the professional golf scene. Having been worn on the PGA TOUR for several years, they are now launching partnerships with five professional golfers.

Mackenzie Hughes, The 2014 RSM Classic Champion, 2020 Olympian, 2022 Sanderson Farms Champion and first player in Tour history to win on the Mackenzie Tour–PGA TOUR Canada (PGA TOUR-era), Korn Ferry Tour, and the PGA TOUR, is now beginning his second season with Mizzen+Main as his official apparel provider.

“I love the feel of everything Mizzen has,” says Hughes. “The pants are comfortable and stretchy, and the fabric really moves with you. These clothes make it easy to stay loose on the course, and obviously, they look great.”

Joining Mackenzie is 2022 standout Sepp Straka. The first Austrian-born player to win on the PGA TOUR as the 2022 Honda Classic Winner finished last season ranked #7 in the FedEx Cup rankings.

Austin Cook, Max McGreevy, and Harrison Endycott round out Mizzen+Main’s 2023 PGA TOUR Roster.

“Partnering with Mizzen has been a blast,” says Cook. “I love the clothes obviously, but really, I’ve enjoyed hanging out with a group that makes the sponsor-player relationship actually enjoyable.”

Mizzen+Main continues to show an interest in establishing themselves as a go-to brand for the PGA TOUR. “We want to do anything we can to help these golfers look and feel their best,” says Bethany Muths, CMO of Mizzen+Main. “These partnerships are an opportunity for any golfer, regardless of skill or experience, to see that Mizzen+Main is who the pros choose when they want to wear something comfortable, and we can work for you too.”

About Mizzen+Main

Since 2012, Mizzen+Main has combined performance fabrics with modern silhouettes to create clothes that look great and feel even better. Originally known for The Best Damn Dress Shirt, Mizzen+Main now creates multiple lines of apparel, including pants, outerwear, and golf, helping any man going into work, the weekend, and everywhere in between feel a lot more comfortable and even more confident.