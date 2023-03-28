Chicago’s Network of Giving Announces Partnership with United Way of Metro Chicago

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Network of Giving today announced that United Way of Metro Chicago joins as a nonprofit partner for the Chicago launch.

The Network of Giving is a powerful, hyper-local digital platform enabled by financial services that fosters a community- minded movement through the connection of local consumers and merchants to community organizations while creating efficiencies in digital fundraising.

With digital commerce and merchant defined and funded micro-donations, the Network of Giving allows local merchants to have the digital tools to grow their business, while providing consumers an outlet to support local organizations, and it all benefits the community where they live – at no cost to the consumer.

“ The Network of Giving will provide our partners, supporters, and individual residents with an easy-to-use tool to provide financial support for United Way of Metro Chicago’s work of helping individuals meet their basic needs—such as food, housing, and access to health care—and supporting equitable transformation in neighborhoods across the region,” stated Sean Garrett, president and CEO, United Way of Metro Chicago. “ With the Network of Giving partnership we hope to further drive our vision of building a stronger, more equitable Chicago region where all people have the opportunity to thrive.”

“ The Network of Giving is honored to support United Way of Metro Chicago’s work of bringing together business and civic leaders to help drive positive change across the Chicago region—work that they have led for more than 90 years,” stated David Saalfrank, Chief Evangelist of the Network of Giving. “ The purpose of the Network of Giving platform is to support community organizations that drive impactful change, like United Way of Metro Chicago. Through digital commerce, the Network of Giving brings together like-minded merchants and consumers and is enabled by financial institutions.”

“ The Network of Giving levels the playing field for local businesses by providing sought-after digital capabilities that deliver measured results on marketing spend, provide actionable insights that raise their customers’ experience, and enables a seamless community movement, while only asking everyone to do what they already do well today,” added Saalfrank.

About United Way of Metro Chicago

United Way of Metro Chicago brings together businesses, government, philanthropic, individual, and community leaders to deliver funding and resources to and amplify the expertise of nonprofit organizations across greater Chicago. We help individuals meet their basic needs and work alongside neighborhood partners to address local priorities and create communities where all people can thrive. United, we are building a stronger, more equitable Chicago region. To learn more, visit LIVEUNITEDchicago.org.

About the Network of Giving

The Network of Giving is committed to providing financial and social empowerment to drive positive change in communities and the world. The Network of Giving SaaS platform utilizes digital commerce and is enabled by financial institutions, connecting local consumers, merchants, and non-profit community organizations. This connection empowers consumers to shop at local businesses triggering merchant-funded micro-donations that impact their communities – at no cost to the consumer.

The Network of Giving platform is powered by SMB4.0. It delivers marketing guidance for local businesses to enhance customer acquisition and retention, while driving business decisions through key analytics and real-time actionable insights. More on Network of Giving: networkofgiving.com