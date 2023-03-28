Behavox Selected by Evercore to Provide AI-Driven Solution for Its Compliance Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Behavox, the security software company specializing in application of Artificial Intelligence to surveillance of text and voice communications, today announced that Evercore (NYSE: EVR), a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm, has contracted with Behavox for its services.

“It is an honor to work with Evercore, a leading Wall Street institution, who has unparalleled excellence both in their business as well as risk management and compliance programs,” said Nabeel Ebrahim, Chief Revenue Officer of Behavox. “Behavox is committed to providing Evercore with effective and explainable AI capabilities to protect its reputation and to continuously meet and exceed their regulatory obligations.”

The selection comes after a rigorous process that included a review of multiple vendors, in which Behavox demonstrated the highest capability to meet Evercore’s requirements of providing broad and industry-validated risk coverage, the ability to surveil all communication data types within the organization and provide robust management information reporting capabilities. Critical to Evercore’s selection of Behavox was also its proven ability to advance its clients’ target operating models and implement its solution at speed.

John Crowe, Senior Managing Director and the Chief Compliance Officer for Evercore, noted “We chose Behavox for their responsiveness and clarity in addressing our requirements, as well as their continuously evolving and AI-driven approach to monitoring communications for compliance risks.”

Evercore joins a growing list of investment banks that have selected Behavox to advance their Compliance communications monitoring programs.

About Behavox Ltd.

Behavox is a security software company that specializes in communication surveillance.

As a market leader in the application of Artificial Intelligence to monitoring of text and voice communications, Behavox’s software protects companies and their employees from bad actors engaged in illegal and malicious activities.

Compliance, surveillance, legal and SOC teams rely on Behavox software to reduce false positives and increase detection rate across a broad range of risks. There are many solutions to protect companies from outside risks; Behavox protects companies from inside risks.

Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in Montreal and has offices in New York City, London, Seattle, Singapore, and Tokyo.

More information about the company is available at www.behavox.com

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.