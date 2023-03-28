SKUx Raises $11 Million Series A

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SKUx, an innovative payments technology and consumer engagement platform, announced it has raised $11 million in Series A funding. This new capital positions the company to scale its current product offerings as SKUx continues its implementations with industry leading, global organizations spanning retail, consumer packaged goods, payments, and healthcare.

SKUx’s Series A round was led by a strategic family office investor focused on fintech and payments and included significant participation from Advection Growth Capital and other strategic investors spanning CPG, retail, and healthcare.

SKUx is transforming how consumer payments and incentives are delivered, redeemed, settled, and reported with its patented SKUPay™ technology. SKUPay™ is a globally patented solution transforming how item-specific incentives and consumer payments – i.e., product-based payments – are delivered, redeemed, settled, and reported. With SKUPay™, merchants can solve longstanding industry challenges and capture filtered spend at scale and in an open loop manner. SKUPay™ enables providers to deliver serialized, product item-level payments down to the UPC (universal product code), ensuring that payments for eligible items are authorized and ineligible items are declined.

Merchant Benefits Include:

- Lowers filtered spend set-up costs by 100x w/implementation (<25hrs vs ~2,500 hrs)

- Shortens time to market by 90%

- Eliminates UPC program management friction with an automated, seamless approved item set-up

- Provides a mobile-first digital solution on a modern tech stack

- UPC data stays within the merchant domain

- Allows merchants to unlock more value for consumers

The result is much needed standardization and efficiency for the industry at large and the potential to unlock trillions of dollars in global incremental retail value for merchants, healthcare issuers, card networks, consumer packaged goods companies, and digital mobile wallet providers.

“We are delighted to be invested in SKUx with our capital, advisory services and our network of investors and operators,” said Greg Kennedy, the Founder and Managing Partner of Advection Growth Capital. “We are particularly pleased to have introduced Board of Advisors Member Trisha Asgeirsson to SKUx to help drive the go-to-market for SKUPay™. SKUx’s product-based payments deliver cost efficiencies, better data, more effective promotions, and an improved customer experience – across payment networks, retailers, consumer product companies and end consumers. SKUx is precisely the kind of transformational company Advection seeks to support and to help grow.”

“SKUx is deeply grateful for the continued commitment and support of our investors as we continue to strive to provide value for our customers and solve some of their biggest challenges,” said Bobby Tinsley, co-founder and president of SKUx. “The launch of SKUPay™ as the next generation of product- based payment standardization is further testament to the innovation and resolve of our team.”

About SKUx

SKUx powers product-based payments at the speed of today’s consumer. We deliver seamless consumer engagement through a patented platform that combines first-party data, mobile branding, offer serialization, secure digital payments, and settlement to deliver incremental revenues and real-time transparency for merchants, brands, and payment partners. For more information, visit skux.io

About Advection Growth Capital LLC

Advection Growth Capital is a merchant bank focused on investing in and advising private companies with high growth potential. When investing, Advection brings its advice, network and other investors for the benefit of all constituencies. Advection seeks to distinguish itself through trusted advice rooted in deep client and investor knowledge, alignment through investment, and broad commitment over the long term. The principals and employees of Advection are registered representatives of Rosenblatt Securities Inc., a member of the NYSE, SIPC and FINRA. For more information, visit www.advectioncap.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about anticipated business and financial outcomes, including any projections of the Company, projected revenue or expense synergies, business and market conditions, outlook, the Company’s sales pipeline and anticipated profitability and growth, the outcome of our comprehensive assessment referred to in this release, as well as other statements about our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “continue,” “likely,” and similar expressions, and include statements reflecting future results or guidance, statements of outlook and various accruals and estimates. These statements relate to future events and our future results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we do not undertake (and expressly disclaim) any obligation and do not intend to publicly update or review any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.