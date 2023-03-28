CAIS Modernizes Brand to Reflect Role in Transforming the World of Alternative Investing

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform, today announced a modernized brand refresh to reflect CAIS’ leadership role in transforming the world of alternative investing as we enter a “New Era of Access.”

With financial advisors and alternative asset managers engaging at unprecedented levels, this “New Era of Access” is being driven by a confluence of tailwinds. Led by financial advisors who seek the performance benefits of a modern, three-dimensional portfolio1, additional tailwinds include asset managers who recognize the growth opportunity within the wealth channel2, regulatory changes to the definition of accredited investor3, and technology advancements that pave the way for efficiency.4

“ We’ve reached a major inflection point, and the industry expects trillions to be reallocated to alternative investments over the next decade5," said Matt Brown, Founder and CEO, CAIS. " We are proud to have set the standard for this 'New Era of Access.'”

A recent CAIS-Mercer survey6 found that nearly 88% of financial advisors intend to increase their allocations to alternatives over the next two years, signaling a rising demand for alternative asset classes amid a backdrop of one of the lowest annual performances of the 60/40 portfolio over the last two decades.7 That same study also found that 89% of alternative asset managers and other financial professionals surveyed have identified the private wealth channel as a greater priority for their firm compared to two years ago.

“ The CAIS brand is built on core values that were uncovered during empirical brand research,” said Abby Salameh, CMO and Managing Director of CAIS IQ. “ What our clients and stakeholders revealed was that CAIS is trusted, inventive, connected, transformative, and vital. We are excited to share our modernized brand as a reflection of our role and commitment to transforming the world of alternative investing.”

As a result of this seismic shift, CAIS has continued to pave the way with its innovative technology and world-class personalized service. To reflect this paradigm, CAIS’ newly unveiled brand refresh, which includes the launch of a new public website, displays CAIS’ role in transforming the world of alternative investing for each stakeholder in the independent wealth ecosystem including the advisor, the home office, and the alternative asset manager. The visual elements of the new brand represent the movement of this trend. The CAIS Wave symbolizes transformation, connectivity, ease of use, and transparent flow of information among these core constituents, while the CAIS Dot pattern reflects the Company’s sophisticated technology, which ensures a seamless platform experience for all members of the CAIS ecosystem.

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors who seek improved access to, and education about, alternative investment funds and products. CAIS provides financial advisors with a broad selection of alternative investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity, private debt, real estate, digital assets, and structured notes, allowing them to capitalize on opportunities and/or withstand ever-changing markets. CAIS also offers custom solutions for advisors seeking to create custom fund vehicles around ideas they source.

As an extension of the platform, CAIS also delivers an on-demand, online learning experience, CAIS IQ, which is designed exclusively to help financial advisors deepen their knowledge and increase their confidence in alternative investment strategies.

Most funds listed on the CAIS Marketplace undergo Mercer's independent due diligence and ongoing monitoring. Mercer diligence reports and fund ratings are available to advisors on the CAIS password-protected platform. CAIS streamlines the end-to-end transaction process through digital subscriptions and integrated reporting with the leading US custodians and reporting providers, which make investing in alternatives simpler.

Founded in 2009, CAIS, a fintech leader, is empowering over 8,300 unique advisor firms/teams who oversee more than $3 trillion in network assets. Since its inception, CAIS has facilitated over $21 billion in transaction volume as the first truly open marketplace where financial advisors and asset managers engage and transact directly on a massive scale. CAIS has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, San Francisco and London. For more information about CAIS, please visit www.caisgroup.com.

Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

