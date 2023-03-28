Vortexa and Energy Aspects Announce Strategic Partnership

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energy Aspects (EA) and Vortexa today announced a new strategic partnership that combines industry leading energy commodity data and intelligence with best in class cargo tracking analytics to provide energy markets with even greater understanding of short-term market dynamics.

Under the partnership, EA will use Vortexa’s market leading cargo tracking analytics as an input to its world-class research and analysis on global crude, refined products and LNG markets. The partnership will help bring increased clarity to energy markets during a time of historic complexity, volatility and transition.

“We are pleased to announce that Vortexa is our new preferred third-party provider of global flows data”, said Fredrik Fosse, Chief Executive at Energy Aspects. "Trusted data is key to our best-in-class fundamental analytics, and it's important for us to benchmark and complement our primary data sources with those of the leading third-party providers."

“We are very excited to partner with Energy Aspects. Their stellar reputation and global reach across energy markets, now powered by the breadth and depth of Vortexa analytics will drive increased value to our clients and partners. We are proud of this clear endorsement of Vortexa’s best-in-class data in energy and freight analytics as compared to other legacy providers'' said Fabio Kuhn, Founder & CEO, Vortexa.

About Energy Aspects

Energy Aspects was founded in 2012 by energy industry experts Dr. Amrita Sen, Fredrik Fosse, and Richard Bronze to meet the need for timely, independent research that provides deep dives in energy market and macro fundamentals, grounded on robust data and timely forecasts, all while maintaining a commitment to timeliness and precision. Over 500 organisations rely on Energy Aspects’ broad product range covering short-term, long-term, and macro trends, and direct access to analysts for specific queries. It is headquartered in London with additional offices in New York, Houston, Singapore, Tokyo, Kolkata, Vienna, and Athens.

About Vortexa

Vortexa provides market-leading real-time data and advanced analytics for energy and freight markets. With the most accurate and complete picture of global flows, freight and inventories, Vortexa covers crude oil, refined products, LPG and LNG, across all vessel classes. We help traders, analysts and freight professionals gain a competitive edge into complex and opaque markets by making better trading decisions with confidence. Vortexa is a multidisciplinary force of over 115 employees combining the best of energy and freight expertise, data science and engineering across major hubs in London, Singapore, Houston, New York City and the UAE.