Trinity Hunt Partners Launches Commercial Landscaping Platform with Investment in Riverside Services

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on services businesses, announced today the launch of its commercial landscaping platform in conjunction with its investment in Riverside Services. Riverside provides comprehensive commercial landscaping maintenance, enhancement, and design solutions, as well as critical winter services. The company also works selectively with high-end residential clients and has served the greater Boston area for nearly 50 years.

The Trinity Hunt team is partnering with Riverside’s President Mark Levine, who will remain a significant shareholder. As a tenured operator with broad reach in the commercial landscaping industry, Levine will play a critical role in building out the national platform, evaluating future partnership opportunities, and driving operational excellence across the company.

“ Riverside’s seasoned team has established a strong reputation for excellence in client service and delivery,” said Garrett Greer, partner at Trinity Hunt. “ Our partnership will focus on developing a leading commercial landscaping maintenance and enhancement services platform — building on Riverside’s strong presence in the Northeast and strategically investing within key markets across the U.S. alongside like-minded businesses and operators.”

Leveraging its vast experience scaling services businesses, Trinity Hunt will support the platform’s expansion through organic and inorganic growth strategies, including a robust field support function with the financial and strategic resources to further enable best-in-class service as the platform grows. Talent recruitment, employee engagement, and career growth opportunities will be a dedicated focus of this investment and future additions to the platform — aligning with Riverside and Trinity Hunt’s cultures of trust, transparency, and respect.

“ This growth-focused partnership will open new doors for our valued employees and customers, and Riverside’s role as the first investment in the platform creates a unique opportunity for our team to help shape its future,” said Levine. “ The Trinity Hunt team is well-versed in expanding leading services businesses and shares our commitment to accelerating growth while upholding our core values and high customer care standards.”

Katten Muchin Rosenman served as legal advisor to Trinity Hunt. Terms were not disclosed.

ABOUT RIVERSIDE SERVICES

Riverside Services provides comprehensive commercial landscaping maintenance, enhancement, and design solutions, as well as critical winter services. The company also works selectively with high-end residential clients. Riverside has served the greater Boston area for nearly 50 years, helping corporations, commercial property managers, HOAs, and homeowners with a customized mix of services to enhance and maintain their outdoor spaces. For more information, visit www.riversideservco.com.

ABOUT TRINITY HUNT PARTNERS

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $1.7 billion of assets under management focused on building leading business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Trinity Hunt has earned a reputation for providing the strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to take entrepreneurial services companies to the next level. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com.