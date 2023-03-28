Acutis Diagnostics Leverages SOPHiA GENETICS Technology to Create New Next Generation Sequencing Test

BOSTON & LAUSANNE, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced that Acutis Diagnostics, a specialized medical laboratory, will use SOPHiA DDM™ to develop a new genomic assay. This new next-generation sequencing (NGS) test will build on Acutis Diagnostics’ track record of approved lab-developed tests that support clinical trials, cancer research and treatment.

To create the new assay, Acutis Diagnostics will pair SOPHiA DDM™ for Hereditary Cancers Solution with their laboratory analysis technologies. The test is in support of genomic screening for patient enrollment in oncology clinical trials and for retrospective analyses to help explain clinical outcomes and drug target discovery.

“The use of SOPHiA DDM™ will help us quickly launch this new assay to aid clinical researchers in speeding up the process for launching select clinical oncology trials and ensuring the most appropriate patients are enrolled,” said Dr. Abdel Halim, Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Vice President, Acutis Diagnostics. “Additionally, the test is to provide researchers with a robust set of data and insights to support clinical decision-making and future research.”

“Our work at SOPHiA GENETICS is focused on creating technology and solutions that make it easier for everyone to practice and benefit from data-driven medicine,” said Ken Freedman, Chief Revenue Officer, SOPHiA GENETICS. “The new assay from Acutis Diagnostics will be designed to enable clinical researchers to work faster, and with a sound set of insights around their data, ultimately benefitting their current and future patients, as well as the industry as a whole.”

An estimated 20% of cancer patients have a family history of cancer.1 Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is the technology of choice in detecting biomarkers for hereditary cancers and identifying mutations that help to inform treatment options. The SOPHiA GENETICS hereditary cancer solutions are NGS-based applications that use artificial intelligence and machine learning with patented technologies to analyze raw NGS data and provide simplified insights. This technology enables clinical researchers to accurately characterize the complex mutational landscape associated with major hereditary cancer disorders.

Through the use of SOPHiA GENETICS’ technology, the new assay from Acutis Diagnostics is expected to further clinical research and treatments for those who encounter hereditary cancers.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad global network of hospitals, academic centers, laboratories and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures, unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact support@sophiagenetics.com to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

