Inszone Insurance Services Continues Expansion with the Acquisition of Agape Insurance Services

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inszone Insurance Services: a rapidly growing, national provider of benefits, personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of Agape Insurance Services.

Established in 2004, in Anaheim CA, Agape Insurance Services has been a reliable partner in providing Auto, Home, Business, and Life insurance solutions to clients across California. With a focus on personal lines, Agape Insurance Services has gained a reputation for its honest and genuine approach to serving customers.

Under the Inszone Insurance brand, the Agape Insurance team will continue to operate out of Inszone’s Anaheim office and offer the same high-quality service to their clients. The acquisition represents another milestone for Inszone Insurance Services as it strengthens its presence in California and expands its commercial and life insurance offerings.

“We are thrilled to welcome Agape Insurance Services to the Inszone family,” said Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services. “This acquisition represents another milestone as we continue to broaden our footprint and capabilities in our home state of California."

Inszone Insurance Services continues to pursue an aggressive growth plan, aiming to enhance its presence in existing markets and expand into new ones. Several important transactions are expected to be announced in the upcoming months.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 40 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon, Texas, and Illinois, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.

For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com.