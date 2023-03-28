Geoswift Joins 2023 UBC BizChina Forum To Spark Conversation on Post-Pandemic Fintech Development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geoswift, a payment technology company with significant expertise in Asian cross-border payments, joined the UBC BizChina Forum as an honorable partner on March 17- 18 at the Vancouver Convention Center. The event brought together leading industry practitioners and scholars to discuss business topics in a post-pandemic context.

Geoswift founder Raymond Qu, a UBC alumni, was invited to the forum to provide insights as a panel member on fintech development. He shared that “ The key to success for a fintech company is using technological innovation to solve real pain points in the financial market, and more importantly, doing so in a way that complies with regulations.”

Over the past 10 years, Geoswift has been replied upon by hundreds of prestigious education institutions to manage their international payments from Asia, by providing flexible payment options including bank transfer, UnionPay, Alipay, or WeChat Pay.

When asked how students should evaluate opportunities, Raymond continued, “ Look into the value that a company provides, instead of solely judging an opportunity by the brand.”

Raymond also initiated and sponsored the I&O entrepreneur competition, where students and entrepreneurs were invited to express their ideas, win prizes, and gain recognition by investors. The competition had its inaugural debut during the forum on March 18.

Geoswift’s Global President Jessica Ao also commented, “ As a major fintech player in cross-border payments, Geoswift helps tens of thousands of Chinese international students make convenient education payments to their universities every year, so they can focus on their studies. They are a customer group to whom we attach great importance, as we feel a strong responsibility to provide our clients with both an easy-to-use payment solution, and an enriching study experience. Therefore, we are proud to join UBC’s BizChina Forum to better deliver on this responsibility.”

Geoswift is an innovative, globalized payment technology company with a distinct niche in Asian cross-border payments. Since its inception in 2010, the name Geoswift has been synonymous with frictionless cross-border fund flows throughout the world. Geoswift is a leading authorized payment service provider in the US, UK and China, offering global acquiring and issuing capabilities for key financial institutions. Widely recognized for its proprietary technologies, extensive knowledge of global and local regulatory requirements, strong banking networks, and global operations, Geoswift provides a customized one-stop cross-border payment solution to businesses of any size. In addition, Geoswift runs several currency exchange stores throughout China. Headquartered in Vancouver, Geoswift has regional offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Shanghai, San Francisco, London, Singapore and Shenzhen – offering payment solutions to clients globally. For more information, visit Geoswift.com.