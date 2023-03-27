Balfour Beatty, Metcon Joint Venture Selected for Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority Construction Program

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Balfour Beatty’s Building operations and joint venture partner Metcon Inc., in association with Right Build and Varnedoe Construction, have been selected by Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority to deliver an approximately $650 million phased construction program at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). As part of its Vision 2040 Master Plan, the construction program at RDU will support growth in passenger volume and the ability for airport facilities to meet the current and future demand for aviation in the Research Triangle region.

Providing construction manager-at risk services, the Balfour Beatty and Metcon joint venture will deliver the expansion of Park Economy 3, improvements to the Aviation Parkway and National Guard Drive interchange and the Terminal 2 Landside Expansion program over the course of multiple years.

The Park Economy 3 expansion includes expanding the existing parking area and delivering 8,000 additional parking spaces to accommodate the PG-1 and PG-2 replacement and for future, increased passenger growth. A multi-level law enforcement and parking operations building will also be constructed with covered walkways, new bus shelters and canopies. Construction activities for the Park Economy 3 expansion will commence Fall 2023 with a scheduled delivery in 2025.

The Aviation Parkway and National Guard Drive interchange will undergo capacity and safety improvements at the roadways’ intersection to accommodate increased traffic volumes from the expansion of Park Economy 3 as well as future development along National Guard Drive. The interchange will feature new roadway infrastructure connecting the newly expanded parking lot to Aviation Parkway and a new bridge overpass to allow RDU’s shuttle bus traffic to have an almost continuous, free-flow movement to and from the terminal area to Park Economy 3. The improvements are anticipated to start in 2025.

The Terminal 2 Landside Expansion program includes three, sub-phases – expansion of Terminal 2, the demolition and reconstruction of Parking Garage 1 and 2 and the extension of John Brantley Boulevard – to meet long-term Terminal 2 passenger demand.

The expansion of Terminal 2 includes expanding the terminal’s processor building and the expansion and modification of the landside, FIS (Federal Inspections Station) and CBP (Custom and Border Patrol) areas of the building. The Parking Garage 1 and 2 demolition and reconstruction includes replacing the garage decks with new five- to seven-story decks, and pedestrian bridge and tunnel connections to Terminal 2. Lastly, the John Brantley Boulevard extension involves realigning the main road loop between Terminals 1 and 2 to create space for a future consolidated rental car facility (CONRAC). The Terminal 2 Landside Expansion program is scheduled to start early 2025.

“Balfour Beatty is honored to continue our more than 10-year relationship with Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority,” said Trent Johnson, Balfour Beatty operations director in Raleigh, North Carolina. “Being selected to deliver this major construction program is a testament to our project team’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence to successfully achieve our client’s program goals. Balfour Beatty looks forward to working with Metcon, local minority-owned businesses and our industry partners to construct these vital projects that will help to enhance the passenger experience and support current and future demand at RDU.”

The joint venture team will work to achieve Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority’s small and minority-owned business goals to ensure local businesses deliver to the success of the construction program, with Metcon being the largest minority-owned construction company in North Carolina.

Contracting for the construction program will be phased through multiple amendments as design, preconstruction and construction activities progress. The Balfour Beatty-led joint venture will execute master agreements for the Parking Economy 3 expansion, Aviation Parkway and National Guard Drive improvements and Terminal 2 Landslide Expansion program in March 2023.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States. Performing heavy civil and vertical construction, the company is part of Balfour Beatty plc (LSE: BBY), a leading international infrastructure group that provides innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. Balfour Beatty is ranked among the top domestic building contractors in the United States by Engineering News-Record. To learn more, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.