Let’s Go Boot Scootin’: Tennessee Titans Select SeatGeek to Power a More Innovative and Engaging Event Day Experience

NEW YORK & NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams and venues, today announced an exclusive partnership with the National Football League’s Tennessee Titans. The new deal marks SeatGeek’s sixth NFL partnership as its Official Ticketing Partner, starting with the 2023 season. SeatGeek’s innovative technology will also power all concerts and other events in Nissan Stadium, excluding any events already on sale prior to April 1, 2023.

“ We’re in the business of making memories, and live events have an incredible capacity to bring people together and mark those special moments in time,” said Titans Chief Revenue Officer, Adam Nuse. “ When looking for a new ticketing partner, we knew we needed a like-minded team that looked beyond the technology of today – a partner that could evolve alongside us, creating innovative products for today’s fans, but also for generations to come. We are confident SeatGeek will provide our fans with a superior live event experience that perfectly exemplifies the spirit of Tennessee.”

Whether looking to sit along the sidelines at the next Titan’s home game or celebrate Music City’s favorite artists, fans entering Nissan Stadium will take advantage of SeatGeek’s premier mobile app to create the ultimate live event experience. Fans can use SeatGeek’s Deal Score algorithm to seamlessly browse the best prices for the best tickets, allowing them to buy with confidence and save money in the process. By leaning into SeatGeek’s Rally technology, the Titans will improve game-day communication with fans and make stadium entry faster and more convenient with digital scanning to get more fans in seats before kickoff.

As part of the deal, SeatGeek’s backend technology platform, Unify, will help the Titans and venue staff manage their sales and inventory efficiently to deliver a customized live event experience for today’s fans, with SeatGeek's vertically integrated platform helping the team capture better economics.

“ Nashville is an extraordinary city, filled with some of the country’s most passionate sports and music fans, and we’re thrilled to be part of its culture,” said Danielle du Toit, President at SeatGeek. “ The Titans and venue staff at Nissan Stadium are looking years into the future, implementing state-of-the-art technology that will impact the live event experience for today’s fans and the fans of tomorrow. With our comprehensive customer database and fan-first features, we’re excited to help the Titans usher in the next generation of football fanatics and concert-goers, exceeding the expectations of fans stepping off Broadway and into the stadium.”

SeatGeek showed remarkable success in 2022, announcing 16 new partnerships with premier leagues and organizations, including the Utah Jazz, Baltimore Ravens, United Soccer League (USL), New Mexico United, NHL’s Florida Panthers, and two football clubs in the UK, Leeds United and Watford F.C. The company also recently announced marketplace partnerships with Major League Baseball (MLB) and Paciolan, the largest ticketing company in college athletics, expanding SeatGeek’s reach to new audiences.

ABOUT SEATGEEK

SeatGeek is on a mission to transform the live event experience for fans, teams and venues. By combining a consumer marketplace with innovative primary ticketing box office technology, SeatGeek has become a high-growth global ticketing leader. SeatGeek delights fans through industry-first features, including Deal Score, its proprietary ticket rating technology; Rally, its event-day operating system; and SeatGeek Swaps, the first return policy offered by a major ticketer. In parallel, the platform's open-ecosystem enterprise ticketing software empowers teams, venues and promoters to efficiently grow their businesses while delivering the superior experience that all fans deserve.

SeatGeek is proud to partner with some of the most recognized names in sports and live entertainment across the globe, including the Dallas Cowboys, Utah Jazz, Florida Panthers, and Liverpool F.C., as well as the National Football League (NFL), Major League Baseball (MLB), half of the English Premier League (EPL), and multiple theaters across NYC’s Broadway and London’s West End. Curious? Visit www.seatgeek.com.