Canada Jetlines Signs a 5 Month ACMI Contract

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (NEO: CJET) (“Canada Jetlines” or the “Company”) announces that it has signed a contract to provide aircraft and crew for 5 months starting at the end of March 2023. The contract consists of daily flying and will run until the beginning of September 2023.

"We are proud to have been selected for this contract. Canada Jetlines has seen continuous growth in demand for its Charter and ACMI (Aircraft Crew Maintenance and Insurance) business which complements our schedule service to leisure destinations,” said Canada Jetlines’ Chief Executive Officer and President, Eddy Doyle.

Canada Jetlines has completed approximately 50 charter and ACMI flights already since the beginning of 2023 and expects to perform several additional charter flights in the coming months.

