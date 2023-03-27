Burger King U.S. Announces New Public Relations and Cultural Marketing Agencies

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Burger King U.S. today announced that strategic communications firm ICR and cultural and brand partnership marketing agency Conill have been tapped to join the brand’s growing list of world-class agency partners. Both will bring their expertise – ICR in public relations and Conill in multicultural and brand partnership marketing – to support the internal Burger King U.S. marketing team in bringing updated messaging, and refreshed storytelling around the overall brand experience to consumers across the United States.

ICR is taking the reins as the new consumer public relations agency of record for Burger King U.S., bringing decades of experience and expertise in the QSR and broader restaurant categories to the brand. Its proven success and award-winning, creative approach to public relations that measurably drives the bottom line is why ICR was selected as the right partner for Burger King as it looks to further cement itself in the minds of U.S. Guests. The agency will aid in reintroducing the brand through earned media and brand buzz, handling strategic management and execution of consumer lifestyle media relations, partnerships, special events and more that drive ongoing affinity and awareness as Burger King continues its multi-year plan to Reclaim the Flame.

Conill has been appointed as the culture and brand partnerships agency of record for Burger King U.S. It will play a pivotal role in helping Burger King establish stronger bonds with a highly diverse consumer base through a wide range of touchpoints, along with culturally relevant campaigns and partnerships. During the review process, Conill’s distinctive approach that focuses on culture and identity stood out, rather than ethnicity, to cater to an evolving and expanding multicultural audience. With its extensive experience in the multicultural space, Conill will complement the efforts of the brand’s other agency partners.

“After a year of high-profile growth and change for Burger King in the U.S., we are excited to have ICR and Conill join our integrated agency team and for their expertise as we collectively champion our Guests and continue on our mission to Reclaim the Flame,” said Tom Curtis, President of Burger King North America.

2023 is poised to be an exciting year for Burger King and its Guests, both existing and new. The brand is dedicated to reemerging as a modern QSR leader and consumer favorite and has strategically selected key players to build upon and continue to grow its recent marketing successes.

ABOUT BURGER KING®

Founded in 1954, the Burger King® brand is a global quick service hamburger chain known for food quality and value and as the only place guests can get the iconic flame-grilled Whopper® sandwich. The Burger King system operates more than 18,700 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the official brand website at www.bk.com or the newsroom at news.bk.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT ICR

Established in 1998, ICR partners with its clients to execute strategic communications and advisory programs that achieve business goals, build awareness and credibility, and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to approximately 1,000 clients across more than 20 industry groups. ICR’s healthcare practice operates under the Westwicke brand (www.westwicke.com). Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Boston, Baltimore and Beijing. Learn more at www.icrinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @ICRPR.

ABOUT CONILL

Conill is a creative business solutions company that navigates culture to create audience experiences that reinforce, redefine and express people’s identities to inspire brand preference and motivate purchase behavior. Founded in 1968 as the nation’s first Latino marketing agency, Conill is currently among the largest multicultural agencies in the U.S. It has been recognized in Advertising Age’s annual Agency A-List Report seven times, including Multicultural Agency of the Year honors twice. The agency’s roster of clients spans industries, including automotive, telecommunications, healthcare, insurance, retail and consumer packages goods.