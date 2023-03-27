UJET and Google Cloud Launch Intelligent Workforce Management to Power Future of Employee and Customer Experience

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UJET, Inc., the intelligent, modern contact center platform, today announced UJET WFM, in partnership with Google Cloud. With the launch of its workforce management suite, also natively available within Google Cloud Contact Center AI Platform, UJET introduces new business intelligence solutions for the contact center industry. UJET WFM offers highly accurate forecasting, scheduling and real-time adherence monitoring to improve remote contact center agent performance, satisfaction and the overall customer experience.

The challenges of the post-pandemic workplace have disproportionately affected the customer service workforce and contact center industry. The average contact center employee turnover rate is as high as 45% due to high stress, little support and a lack of technology. In addition, remote work is creating hurdles for managers to ensure productivity, adequately schedule, address trends or pain points and reduce turnover. UJET WFM enables contact center leaders to better prepare for rapidly changing operational requirements, and staff accordingly, with advanced forecasting and actionable insights for intraday performance changes that match a contact center’s needs.

“Managing a contact center has become much more complex in recent years due to the rise and proliferation of a distributed workforce, resulting in the need for more innovative workforce management tools,” said Vasili Triant, Chief Operating Officer at UJET. “UJET WFM powers the modern-day contact center with real-time data and analytics to optimize staffing, support omnichannel workflows, reduce manual labor and strengthen agent satisfaction. We’re excited to offer these capabilities, both to our customers and to Contact Center AI Platform customers, as they seek to streamline operations and improve their customer and agent experiences.”

UJET WFM replaces siloed systems, enabling service leaders to improve resource management and service levels to eliminate friction and frustration for consumers. Features include:

Intelligent Forecasting – Create highly accurate forecasts of customer demand to support improved contact center staffing decisions.

– Create highly accurate forecasts of customer demand to support improved contact center staffing decisions. Scheduling Your Way – Automate scheduling based on expected customer demand and allow agents to choose their shifts based on current availability.

– Automate scheduling based on expected customer demand and allow agents to choose their shifts based on current availability. Multi-Modal Support – Forecasting and scheduling in a native solution that is easy to use, quick to implement, and powers intraday flexibility.

– Forecasting and scheduling in a native solution that is easy to use, quick to implement, and powers intraday flexibility. Reduce Complexities – Access data, analytics, trends, meetings and scheduling all in one solution. Using spreadsheets to manage the contact center workforce is a thing of the past.

– Access data, analytics, trends, meetings and scheduling all in one solution. Using spreadsheets to manage the contact center workforce is a thing of the past. Adherence monitoring – Unlock real-time monitoring to compare agent scheduling with agent behavior.

– Unlock real-time monitoring to compare agent scheduling with agent behavior. Rapid Implementation and Scalability – Implement this solution in weeks, not months or years, no matter if you have two agents or 2,000.

“UJET has reinvented WFM, not as a separate add-on app, but as a fully integrated feature of its CCaaS solution. UJET WFM is not a bolt-on. It doesn't require any imports or duplication of data," said Dave Michels of TalkingPointz. “The user interface is modern, intuitive and accessible. There was clearly a lot of experience that went into the design of UJET WFM."

“The interest and adoption we’ve seen over the last year with Contact Center AI Platform from our customers has been incredibly strong,” said Yariv Adan, Director of Cloud Conversational AI at Google Cloud. “Our customers are gaining significant operational efficiencies from the platform but forecasting and scheduling are still frequently manual processes. With Contact Center AI Platform + WFM, we will help them become even more efficient, while also harnessing business intelligence to improve their customer experience as well.”

UJET WFM and Contact Center AI Platform + WFM are easy to use, fast to deploy and scale with an organization's unique requirements. With cutting-edge solutions backed by the progressive capabilities of Google Cloud, customer service providers of all sizes can future-proof operations with UJET and Google Cloud.

To learn more about UJET WFM, visit this link.

To learn more about Google Cloud Contact Center AI Platform, visit this link.

About UJET:

UJET is the cloud contact center platform for businesses who put trust at the heart of their customer experience. Our one-of-a-kind architecture and award-winning CX Intercloud deliver the most dependable foundation for security, reliability, and scale across cloud contact center operations. With UJET, organizations gain a full voice and digital engagement suite that’s equipped with smart device capabilities, powerful AI, and advanced analytics – all intuitively designed to make life easier for everyone involved. From customers and agents to supervisors and executives, UJET delivers meaningful operational efficiency, higher interaction quality, and mission critical stability. Innovative brands like Instacart, Turo, Wag!, and Atom Tickets all trust UJET to enable exceptional customer experiences. So can you.

Learn more at www.ujet.cx and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and subscribe to our blog!