Frontier Partners With YouTube TV to Deliver a Seamless Internet and TV Experience

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR):

Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) today announced a new partnership with YouTube TV that gives consumers exactly what they deserve – blazing-fast, reliable fiber internet bundled together with live and on-demand TV content all on a single bill.





Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) today announced a new partnership with YouTube TV that gives consumers exactly what they deserve – blazing-fast, reliable fiber internet bundled together with live and on-demand TV content all on a single bill. Why It Matters: As the un-cable provider, Frontier is focused on transforming the customer experience – a key part of its fiber-first strategy. Its partnership with YouTube TV gives customers another reason to un-cable themselves. Customers can now get Frontier’s blazing-fast and reliable fiber internet and their favorite TV content through YouTube TV with a simple bill.





As the un-cable provider, Frontier is focused on transforming the customer experience – a key part of its fiber-first strategy. Its partnership with YouTube TV gives customers another reason to un-cable themselves. Customers can now get Frontier’s blazing-fast and reliable fiber internet and their favorite TV content through YouTube TV with a simple bill. Get Stoked: “Our partnership with YouTube TV makes it easier for customers to ditch cable,” said John Harrobin, Frontier’s Executive Vice President of Consumer. “We take our position as the un-cable provider seriously and are constantly listening to consumers. Many want one source for internet and TV, and that’s what this partnership is all about. With Frontier and YouTube TV, there’s no settling for anything but the best.”

Today, Frontier is proud to expand its un-cable offerings with the launch of integrated billing with YouTube TV, which has over 5 million subscribers and trialers in the U.S.

In 2021, Frontier announced a partnership with YouTube TV to give customers the performance of a superior internet connection and the content of a best-in-class live TV service. Now, Frontier and YouTube TV are making it even more convenient by introducing a single billing option.

As the un-cable provider, Frontier is changing the way people experience the internet. Frontier outpaced its cable competitors in nearly every market last year and is seeing record numbers in broadband customer growth. Frontier continues to look for new ways to meet consumers’ data needs with fiber, from setting a new standard with its 5 Gig offer to partnering with YouTube TV to deliver internet and TV together on a single bill.

“Frontier is a natural partner for YouTube TV, due to our shared dedication to customer choice and flexibility,” said Tony Archibong, Managing Director of Global Product Partnerships at YouTube. “With this next stage of our partnership, Frontier customers will be able to sign up and enjoy all the perks of YouTube TV such as unlimited DVR, the ability to watch on any screen, innovative features such as key plays and multiview, special pricing offers for NFL Sunday Ticket and the option to cancel the service at any time, all on the same bill as their Frontier internet.”

Frontier’s partnership with YouTube TV offers a customer-friendly alternative to cable. Instead of being locked into contracts and paying for unnecessary channels, customers can get rid of their clunky cable boxes and pair it with Frontier fiber internet for a better way to get live TV with no long-term contracts or equipment fees. Additionally, its consumers can save $400 or more on their favorite channels in their first year vs. cable by making the switch.

With Frontier fiber internet, customers will be able to have the best experience possible with YouTube TV, which includes:

100+ channels: Local and national live sports, breaking news and must-see shows and movies.

Local and national live sports, breaking news and must-see shows and movies. No long-term contracts: No cancellation or hidden fees to worry about.

No cancellation or hidden fees to worry about. Free trial period: Try out YouTube TV with a free trial and cancel the Base Plan anytime.

Try out YouTube TV with a free trial and cancel the Base Plan anytime. Easy setup in minutes: No cable boxes or complicated installations.

No cable boxes or complicated installations. Unlimited DVR space at no extra charge: Record multiple programs at once and stream from anywhere nationwide on your favorite compatible devices.

Record multiple programs at once and stream from anywhere nationwide on your favorite compatible devices. 6 individual accounts: Get TV for the whole family with six personalized accounts for the home and streaming on up to three devices simultaneously. Each personalized account gets their own unlimited cloud DVR storage space, personalized recommendations and customized live guide.

Get TV for the whole family with six personalized accounts for the home and streaming on up to three devices simultaneously. Each personalized account gets their own unlimited cloud DVR storage space, personalized recommendations and customized live guide. Unique savings: Frontier’s fiber internet customers will receive $10 off the YouTube TV subscription for 12 months. Existing Frontier TV customers will receive $15 off for 12 months when signing up for YouTube TV.

About Frontier

Frontier is leading the “un-cable” revolution. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit AmericaTM, we are relentless in our pursuit of always delivering a better customer experience. Providing digital infrastructure that empowers people to create the future, we’re connecting millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states with reliable fiber internet and multi-gigabit speeds. For more information, visit www.frontier.com.

About YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service that lets viewers watch live and on-demand TV from over 100 channels through a simple and award-winning experience. Viewers have access to local and national live sports, breaking news, shows, movies and more, and can tune in on any screen (phone, tablet, TV, computer). With over 5 million subscribers and trialers, YouTube TV offers features such as unlimited cloud DVR storage space, the ability to view key sports plays, hide spoilers and check out real-time stats.