Teva’s Digital Health Collaboration with Rimidi Expands to Include Respiratory Monitoring Program Integration with a Large U.S. Health System

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced that a respiratory patient monitoring program using data from Teva’s Digihaler System has been implemented within California’s Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) system. The program was designed in collaboration with Rimidi, a leading clinical management platform designed to optimize clinical workflows, enhance patient experiences and achieve quality objectives. Teva’s Digihaler is the first and only smart inhaler system that can provide objective data to help patients and their doctors better support asthma management.

The implementation of this respiratory monitoring program in a large health system is a vital step in helping to ensure patients are getting the resources they need to develop informed treatment plans with their doctors. Teva and Rimidi continue to look for ways to expand this respiratory monitoring program by partnering with additional health systems in an effort to reduce high costs, lower hospitalizations and improve asthma management.

“Teva aims to be a leader in fusing technology and healthcare in order to help patients and their doctors more easily manage their treatment plans. Through collaborations with partners like Rimidi, we hope to improve the patient continuum of care, leading to a more cost-effective healthcare system,” said Manny Montalvo, Senior Vice President, Head of Digital Health & Innovation at Teva. “More than 34 million Americans live with a chronic lung disease, and approximately 25 million people in the U.S. currently have asthma.1 We’re energized by the potential of collaborations like this to drive meaningful differences in how asthma is managed and treated, with the collective vision of one day predicting asthma attacks before they occur.”

Through this collaboration, DOHC has identified patients with respiratory conditions indicated for treatment with one or more of the products in Teva’s Digihaler family of inhalers, and who are appropriate candidates for enrollment via the Rimidi platform. Data from Teva’s Digihaler System will be available through Rimidi’s Respiratory Module, which is designed to give providers a more complete view of the patient to help guide treatment decisions for those with respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or asthma.

“The ability to have a streamlined, comprehensive view of a patient’s health condition allows for more efficient and personalized management,” said Lucienne Ide, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of Rimidi. “Rimidi’s Respiratory Module incorporates clinical decision support tools to help clinicians understand potential reasons behind a patient’s uncontrolled asthma, such as not taking their medication or not taking it properly. These factors are fundamental to achieving good asthma control.”

Integrating data from the smart inhalers into the clinician’s electronic health records through the Respiratory Module can help support the management of COPD and asthma. Longer term, outcomes from DOHC’s initial patient cohort will provide valuable insights to inform the use of data from Teva’s Digihaler System and the module in U.S. health systems. The platform can be used to monitor and manage large populations by a network of health systems, capturing objective and actionable data for asthma patients. The goal is to assess how this approach can help address high costs, lower hospitalizations and improve asthma management.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) has been developing and producing medicines to improve people’s lives for more than a century. We are a global leader in generic and innovative medicines with a portfolio consisting of over 3,500 products in nearly every therapeutic area. Around 200 million people around the world take a Teva medicine every day, and are served by one of the largest and most complex supply chains in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with our established presence in generics, we have significant innovative research and operations supporting our growing portfolio of innovative and biopharmaceutical products. Learn more at www.tevapharm.com.

About Teva Digital Health

Teva aims to be a global leader in personalized, predictive care, continuously investing in platforms and regulatory-compliant systems that will help change the nature of digital health as we know it. Teva’s proprietary software platform, Digihaler® – developed and maintained in-house by a team of research specialists and programmers – is built into a series of FDA-approved inhalers, currently marketed in the U.S. Learn more at www.Digihaler.com.

About Rimidi

Created by doctors, Rimidi’s leading clinical management platform empowers healthcare organizations to optimize clinical workflows, enhance patient experiences and achieve quality objectives. By bringing together clinical decision support, remote patient monitoring and patient reported outcomes in a unified, composable, FHIR-based platform, Rimidi supports a broad range of clinical use cases and institutional priorities across large and small healthcare organizations. For more information, visit rimidi.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Desert Oasis Healthcare

Formed in 1981 as one of the first medical groups in the desert communities of southern California, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) continues to advance with changes in the healthcare market. DOHC provides primary and immediate care, home health, palliative care, and other services to more than 60,000 members/patients living in the greater Coachella Valley and the Morongo Basin of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The multidisciplinary and comprehensive care programs of DOHC are committed to educating individuals on preventative health care in their daily lives, reflected in the DOHC motto, "Your Health. Your Life. Our Passion." For more information, visit http://www.mydohc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “target,” “may,” “project,” “guidance,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to the development and commercial success of our Digihaler products family; our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace, including our ability to develop and commercialize biopharmaceutical products, competition for our innovative medicines, including AUSTEDO®, AJOVY® and COPAXONE®, our ability to achieve expected results from investments in our product pipeline, our ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products, and the effectiveness of our patents and other measures to protect our intellectual property rights; our substantial indebtedness; our business and operations in general, including, the impact of global economic conditions and other macroeconomic developments and the governmental and societal responses thereto, and costs and delays resulting from the extensive pharmaceutical regulation to which we are subject; compliance, regulatory and litigation matters, including failure to comply with complex legal and regulatory environments; other financial and economic risks; and other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including in the section captioned “Risk Factors.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.