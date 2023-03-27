Navy Federal Credit Union Selects Blend to Power Deposit Accounts

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blend, a leading provider of cloud banking software, announced today that Navy Federal Credit Union has selected its deposit account product to reimagine their digital account-opening process for new membership.

For over 90 years, Navy Federal has served to improve the financial well being of its members, the military and their families. As an industry leader in customer experience, Navy Federal remains focused on solutions that meet their members' evolving needs. This new agreement expands the use of Blend's platform to cover membership and deposit account products in addition to their existing mortgage and equity products.

“We are thrilled to deepen our long-time relationship with Navy Federal to support this initiative in streamlining deposit account openings,” said Nima Ghamsari, Head of Blend. “The ability to rapidly deploy innovative solutions in cases like these validates the flexibility and power of our product offerings underpinned by Blend Builder, and we look forward to continuing to work with them on providing best-in-class offerings to America’s service members.”

Through Blend’s deposit account solution, Navy Federal will increase the automation of processes and unify workflows across different acquisition channels. The data-driven user interface will allow consumers to open new accounts in just minutes, from identity and eligibility verification to membership confirmation, decisioning and new-account funding. This functionality is enabled by Blend’s Composable Origination Platform, a low-code platform that provides the ability to quickly and easily build unique workflows and custom integrations based on their unique business needs.

About Blend

Blend is the infrastructure powering the future of banking. Financial providers— from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks—use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Blend powers billions of dollars in financial transactions every day. To learn more, visit blend.com.

