Karlsgate Joins Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Karlsgate is proud to announce that it has joined Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub. As an early-stage startup created to provide Privacy-Enhancing Processing and Connectivity Tools to protect data in all its forms, Karlsgate takes a zero-trust approach to data connectivity with the Karlsgate Identity Exchange (KIE™), allowing the free flow of insights while maintaining control of sensitive information.

Made up of a core team of data scientists and technologists with more than 25 years of experience in data management, Karlsgate has decades of best practices in master data management services and solutions including data normalization and standardization, consolidated data matching, identity resolution, and actionable de-identification. This experience led Karlsgate to offer the first-of-its-kind privacy technology that allows data sharing at scale, without ever losing full custody of your identifying data.

“Joining Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub gives us even more of an opportunity to bring our innovative approach to data connectivity to a wider audience,” says Brian Mullin, Karlsgate CEO. “Our technology was designed to provide a privacy enhancing layer that is easily integrated into all data operations – not as an add-on, not as a detour, but embedded into the workflows – allowing organizations to manage the Trust Spectrum, from full trust to partial trust, all the way down to zero-trust required solutions to protect their data at rest, in transit, and in use.”

Given Karlsgate’s history in and with larger organizations, the company built its tools with simplicity and automation in mind. Rather than heavy, standalone technology, Karlsgate’s tools are lightweight and easy to enable within existing workflows. The no-code technology also allows for flexibility in methodologies around key data management components, while also automating the executing of common, time-consuming manual efforts.

Karlsgate aims to leverage the wealth of industry experience and expertise that Microsoft offers to expand awareness of their innovations in data processing and collaboration. This opportunity allows Karlsgate to reach a wider audience, so that more companies can utilize KIE to maximize the value – and security – of their data, more quickly and easily than ever before.

About Karlsgate

Karlsgate provides Privacy Enhancing Data Processing and Connectivity Tools to protect data at rest, in transit, and in use. At our core, we’re data scientists and technologists who, after more than two decades in the industry, have come to a major realization: the way companies are handling data simply isn’t the best way anymore. It’s slow, it’s risky, and truthfully – it's outdated. As we at Karlsgate usher in what we call the “Protected Data Age,” we’re changing the game. Gone are the days of slow data exchanges, vulnerable consumer information, and costly data breaches. Data is more powerful than ever and harnessing it to drive business decisions should be easier, quicker, and safer than ever before, too. With over 25 years’ experience in cryptography, data matching, and master data management, the Karlsgate team has developed the next generation in privacy-preserving data connectivity tools. For more information, visit karlsgate.com